Daniel Bedingfield UK tour: 'Gotta Get Thru This' singer announces 2024 live shows - list of dates & tickets

'Gotta Get Thru This' singer Daniel Bedingfield has announced a huge UK tour in 2024 with shows in Manchester, London and Birmingham. The pop icon's return to the UK is his first tour since 2005 and will see Bedingfield revisit his chart-topping anthems that have soundtracked millions.

From heart-wrenching ballads to infectious dancefloor grooves, Bedingfield's musical journey has spanned over two decades with countless hits that continue to resonate with fans across generations. Now Bedingfield will bring his catalogue of pop staples such as "If You're Not The One" and “Never Gonna Leave Your Side” to the UK this Spring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the release of his classic debut album, Bedingfield has been a judge on The X Factor New Zealand, performed with Fred Again… in NYC and has been working on new music. Here's everything fans need to know about the multi-platinum award-winning singer's upcoming UK tour.

Daniel Bedingfield UK tour 2024 tickets

Tickets for Daniel Bedingfield will go on sale from Friday January 26 at 10am. Fans can purchase tickets for the UK tour at Ticketmaster.

Daniel Bedingfield UK tour 2024 dates

Celebrating over 20 years of his classic album ‘Gotta Get Thru This’, the beloved pop artist is visiting venues up and down the country. Here's the full list of dates for Daniel Bedingfield's UK tour:

April 21 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

April 22 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

April 23 - London Palladium