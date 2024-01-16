Danny Brown is hitting the road in support of his acclaimed studio album 'Quaranta' - here's everything you need to know including how to get tickets

Danny Brown is set to embark on a huge UK tour in the Summer of 2024, to support his latest studio album 'Quaranta'. The veteran hip-hop oddball will visit venues up and down the country including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Danny Brown released his sixth studio album, Quaranta in 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. The 42-year-old rapper also teamed up with JPEGMAFIA to drop 'Scaring the Hoes: Volume 1' - the duo's first full-length LP.

But where is Danny Brown performing in the UK, who will be supporting the rapper and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Danny Brown UK tour 2024 dates

Danny Brown's upcoming UK tour will feature shows in four major UK venues. Here's the full list of dates for Danny Brown's 2024 UK tour:

May 22: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 24: Bristol, O2 Academy

May 25: Birmingham, O2 Institute

May 26: Manchester, O2 Ritz

How to get tickets for Danny Brown's UK tour 2024

Presale access for O2 Priority customers takes place from 10am on Wednesday, January 17 until 9am on Friday, January 19. General sale tickets for Danny Brown's UK tour will then go live at 10am on January 19.

Fans can purchase tickets for Danny Brown's UK tour at Ticketmaster.

Danny Brown UK tour 2024 support acts

Danny Brown is yet to confirm which artists will be supporting him on the UK leg of his 2024 'Quaranta' tour. We will update this page when information surrounding who is supporting the US rapper is announced.