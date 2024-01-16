Danny Brown UK tour: Entire list of 'Quaranta' tour dates, support acts, when tickets go on sale & price
Danny Brown is hitting the road in support of his acclaimed studio album 'Quaranta' - here's everything you need to know including how to get tickets
Danny Brown is set to embark on a huge UK tour in the Summer of 2024, to support his latest studio album 'Quaranta'. The veteran hip-hop oddball will visit venues up and down the country including London, Birmingham and Manchester.
Danny Brown released his sixth studio album, Quaranta in 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. The 42-year-old rapper also teamed up with JPEGMAFIA to drop 'Scaring the Hoes: Volume 1' - the duo's first full-length LP.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But where is Danny Brown performing in the UK, who will be supporting the rapper and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Danny Brown UK tour 2024 dates
Danny Brown's upcoming UK tour will feature shows in four major UK venues. Here's the full list of dates for Danny Brown's 2024 UK tour:
- May 22: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- May 24: Bristol, O2 Academy
- May 25: Birmingham, O2 Institute
- May 26: Manchester, O2 Ritz
How to get tickets for Danny Brown's UK tour 2024
Presale access for O2 Priority customers takes place from 10am on Wednesday, January 17 until 9am on Friday, January 19. General sale tickets for Danny Brown's UK tour will then go live at 10am on January 19.
Fans can purchase tickets for Danny Brown's UK tour at Ticketmaster.
Danny Brown UK tour 2024 support acts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Danny Brown is yet to confirm which artists will be supporting him on the UK leg of his 2024 'Quaranta' tour. We will update this page when information surrounding who is supporting the US rapper is announced.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.