The Smoke on the Water band are playing arenas across the UK

Deep Purple’s long delayed UK tour has finally begun.

The legendary rock band are on the road and will be playing some of the biggest arenas across the country. The tour began at The O2 in London and the next stop will be in Glasgow.

If you are planning on attending any of the concerts on Deep Purple’s UK tour - or thinking about getting tickets - here is all the key information you need to know:

When and where are Deep Purple playing in Glasgow?

The band will be playing at OVO Hydro in Glasgow this weekend. Deep Purple are coming to the venue on Saturday (22 October).

Deep Purple will then head back south of the border to play a show at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Sunday (23 October).

What time will the concert start and end?

OVO Hydro has confirmed the timings for the Deep Purple concert in Glasgow on Saturday. The doors will open at 6.30pm.

The concert itself will start at 7.30pm. A support act will play before Deep Purple take to the stage. The event is scheduled to end at 10.40pm. Event timings issued are a guideline only and may be earlier or later than originally published.

Deep Purple band's British singer Ian Gillan performs during the Iconica Sevilla Fest, at the Plaza de Espana in Seville on September 24, 2022. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Who are the support act?

Blue Öyster Cult will be the support act on the UK tour. The classic rock band has also been around since the 1960s.

The band are perhaps best know for the song (Don’t Fear) The Reaper. They have sold more than 25m records worldwide.

Can you get tickets for Glasgow show?

Tickets are still available for the Deep Purple concert at the OVO Hydro on Sunday. Ticketmaster has seated tickets starting at £56.20 each.

Tickets are also available in Leeds and Manchester are also available from Ticketmaster. However there is a “limited availability” warning for the concert in Birmingham on 25 October.

What is the tour setlist?

Deep Purple kicked off the tour at The O2 earlier this week. The setlist played has been confirmed by users on Setlist.fm and was as follows:

Highway Star

Pictures of Home

No Need to Shout

Nothing at All

Guitar Solo

Uncommon Man

Lazy

When a Blind Man Cries

Anya

Keyboard Solo

Perfect Strangers

Space Truckin’

Smoke on the Water

Encore

Hush (Joe South cover)

Bass Solo

Black Night

Who are the members in Deep Purple now?

The band has go through a range of members during its decades in the music industry. If you are wondering who will be on stage when you see Deep Purple, here’s the current lineup:

Ian Paice - drums

Roger Glover - bass

Ian Gillian - vocals

Don Airey - keyboards

Simon McBride - guitar (since 2022)

Why was the tour delayed?

Deep Purple’s UK tour was twice postponed once from 2020 and again from 2021 and it now takes place in October this year. It was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement at the time, the band said: “The health and safety of all our fans, crew and fellow band mates is our priority and so we are very sad and disappointed that due to the ongoing difficulties of the COVID virus our UK tour has been postponed and rescheduled to Oct 2022.

“All tickets including the VIP experience remain valid and we can’t wait to see you all where we can celebrate and finally bring the house down safely.”

What are the UK tour dates?

Deep Purple’s delayed UK tour is taking place in October and will see them play some of the biggest arenas in the country. The full list of tour dates are as follows:

