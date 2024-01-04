Depeche Mode UK tour 2024: Full information including doors times, setlist and support acts
Depeche Mode bring their 'Memento Mori' tour to the UK this month, here's everything you need to know including door times, potential setlist, and support acts.
Depeche Mode are kicking off the UK leg of their 'Memento Mori' tour this month, after the illustrious 80s group closed out 2023 with a run of sold-out shows in North America.
With over two million tickets already sold, the Memento Mori tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode’s largest to date. The tour is named after the synth-pop band’s latest album, which was released on March 24 2023.
Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour. But if you have managed to get hold of one, you might be wondering about timings. Here's everything you need to know.
Depeche Mode tour door times 2024
Doors for Depeche Mode's upcoming UK tour will open on at different times depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Depeche Mode's 2024 UK tour:
- January 22: London, The O2 - 6:30pm
- January 24: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 6pm
- January 27: London, The O2 - 6:30pm
- January 29: Manchester AO Arena - 6pm
- January 31: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm
Full setlist for Depeche Mode tour 2024
Depeche Mode are yet to start their UK tour, so the setlist may look different than previous shows. However, the band's setlist for the majority of their 'Memento Mori' tour has remained the same with the group occasionally playing 'Condemnation' in their encore.
Here's the most common setlist from the band's 'Memento Mori' tour so far. You can find out more on the Depeche Mode website.
- Intro
- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Wagging Tongue
- Walking In My Shoes
- It's No Good
- Sister Of Night
- In Your Room
- Everything Counts
- Precious
- Speak To Me
- A Question Of Lust
- Soul With Me
- Ghosts Again
- I Feel You
- A Pain That I'm Used To
- World In My Eyes
- Wrong
- Stripped
- John The Revelator
- Enjoy The Silence
- Waiting For The Night
- Just Can't Get Enough
- Never Let Me Down Again
- Personal Jesus
Who is the support act for Depeche Mode?
The special guest for Depeche Mode who will be supporting the band on the UK leg of their tour is Nadine Shah. The British singer songwriter's 2017 album 'Holiday Destination' was nominated at the 2018 Mercury Prize awards.
