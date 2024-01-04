Depeche Mode bring their 'Memento Mori' tour to the UK this month, here's everything you need to know including door times, potential setlist, and support acts.

Depeche Mode are kicking off the UK leg of their 'Memento Mori' tour this month, after the illustrious 80s group closed out 2023 with a run of sold-out shows in North America.

With over two million tickets already sold, the Memento Mori tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode’s largest to date. The tour is named after the synth-pop band’s latest album, which was released on March 24 2023.

Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour. But if you have managed to get hold of one, you might be wondering about timings. Here's everything you need to know.

Depeche Mode tour door times 2024

Doors for Depeche Mode's upcoming UK tour will open on at different times depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Depeche Mode's 2024 UK tour:

January 22: London, The O2 - 6:30pm

January 24: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 6pm

January 27: London, The O2 - 6:30pm

January 29: Manchester AO Arena - 6pm

January 31: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm

Full setlist for Depeche Mode tour 2024

Depeche Mode are yet to start their UK tour, so the setlist may look different than previous shows. However, the band's setlist for the majority of their 'Memento Mori' tour has remained the same with the group occasionally playing 'Condemnation' in their encore.

Here's the most common setlist from the band's 'Memento Mori' tour so far. You can find out more on the Depeche Mode website.

Intro

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Walking In My Shoes

It's No Good

Sister Of Night

In Your Room

Everything Counts

Precious

Speak To Me

A Question Of Lust

Soul With Me

Ghosts Again

I Feel You

A Pain That I'm Used To

World In My Eyes

Wrong

Stripped

John The Revelator

Enjoy The Silence

Waiting For The Night

Just Can't Get Enough

Never Let Me Down Again

Personal Jesus

Who is the support act for Depeche Mode?

