Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Born to Shine tour to the UK

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh is about to begin his UK tour.

The singer, actor and producer, will be playing stadium shows in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Born to Shine tour follows previously successful UK tours including Confidential Tour in 2018 and Roar Tour in 2019 - both of which were sold out.

If you are wondering if you can get tickets - or want to know what time the show starts.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Diljit Dosanjh’s show in London?

He will be playing the O2 arena in London today (12 August).

It is the first date of his Born to Shine UK tour.

What time does the concert start?

Doors will open at 5.30pm at the O2 arena.

The concert itself will begin at 7.30pm, according to the venue.

Where is the London show and how to get there?

It will take place at the O2 arena.

The full address is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX.

It is located on the Greenwich Peninsula.

You can get to O2 arena by public transport including the London Underground.

The closest station is North Greenwich - it is on the Jubilee Line.

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 buses all stop at North Greenwich.

Can you get tickets for the London concert?

Ticketmaster shows “low availablity” for the O2 show.

However you can no longer purchase tickets online as it is less than 24 hours before the concert.

What songs could Diljit Dosanjh play?

The setlist for the Born to Shine tour has not been released so far.

According to Spotify, Diljit Dosanjh’s most popular songs are:

Peaches

Chauffeur

Lover

Lemonade

Born to Shine

Born to Shine is the name of the tour and the song comes from his 2020 album G.O.A.T.

His most recent show was on 26 July at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

He played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

G.O.A.T.

Ki Banu Duniya Da

Do You Know

Jutti Kasoori

5 Taara

Tommy Jeans

Putt Jatt Da

Proper Patola

Patiala Peg

Umbrella

Kharku

Laembadgini

Lover

Vibe

Raat Di Gedi

Black and White

Mitran da Junction

Ikk Kudi (from Udta Punjab)

Happy Birthday (from Disco Singh)

Pagg Wala Munda

Chauffeur

Bollywood actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh performs on stage durig IIFA award of the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Festival at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

What are the Born to Shine tour dates?

Diljit Dosanjh will play the following shows in UK this month:

Friday 12 August - O2 Arena, London

Saturday 20 August - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 26 August - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sunday 28 August - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

What information do you need to know for O2 show?

Fans attending the Diljit Dosanjh concert with a Kirpan, a Sikh Article of Faith (ceremonial dagger), will be allowed entry as long as the Kirpan does not exceed the stipulated size of 4 inches, is worn alongside at least one other Article of Faith and concealed underneath clothes.

All Sikhs wearing Kirpans are encouraged to declare the Kirpan upon entrance to the Arena and undergo security searches along with all other attendees.

For this show, if you’ve purchased your tickets from theo2.co.uk or AXS.com you’ll need to display your ticket on your phone via The O2 app.

Does Diljit Donsanjh have a wife?

According to reports Diljit Donsanjh is married to Sandeep Kaur - who lives in America, with his son.

He doesn’t publicly discuss his personal life.

What is Diljit Donsanjh’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth he is worth $16m.