Dolly Parton cancelled a planned appearance at Dollywood on Wednesday after kidney stone trouble.

The country music icon, 79, was due to be at the launch of the all-new Night Flight Expedition ride in 2026 at her theme park in Tennessee, but on doctor's orders she stayed home.

In a video message shown at the event, she said: "Hello Dollywood! It's me. I know - and I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"

Reassuring fans she'll be just fine, she continued: "He suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I'm there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it. Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be okay. Just can't do it today."

The Jolene hitmaker's health trouble comes amid a challenging year for Dolly after the tragic loss of her husband Carl Dean, her beloved husband of 58 years who died in March at the age of 82.

Dolly's faith has helped her to cope with the immense grief. She recently told The Independent: "I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again some day.

"And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together. You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that’s the hardest part."

Dolly has felt lonely since losing her husband but is relieved he's "not suffering anymore" after being ill "for quite a while".

She shared: "I really feel his presence. I just try to go on, because I know I have to. And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering any more. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it."