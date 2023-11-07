Download Festival 2024 | Queens of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold to headline 2024 festival
Download Festival has announced the first wave of artists performing at next year’s 21st-anniversary event.
Download Festival is celebrating its 21st birthday in 2024, and this evening revealed its first line-up announcement ahead of pre-sale tickets going on sale. The three headliners confirmed for the event, taking place at Donnington Park next June 14 to 16 are Queens of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold.
There is a return for Pantera, who are set to play their first UK show in 20 years, while punk act Sum 41 will be saying so long to the country as their performance will mark their last UK festival appearance. The lineup next year also includes The Offspring, The Used and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor performing solo - adding to the rumours this week what is next for the nu-metal pioneers as many expected them to be a headliner next year.
Old-school metalheads who may have frequented Donnington Park during the “Monsters of Rock” era of the festival that took place at the raceway will also have their nostalgic itches scratched, with the return of Machine Head, Biohazard and Fear Factory, while we hope that Royal Blood appreciates the audience they’re set to have at the festival next year, unlike their treatment of the crowd during the Radio 1 Big Weekend controversy earlier this year.
The first wave of acts are as below, with a second announcement speculated to be taking place shortly in 2024.
Download Festival 2024 first announcement line-up
- Queens Of The Stone Age
- Fall Out Βοy
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Royal Blood
- The Offspring
- Machine Head
- Pantera
- Bad Omens
- Corey Taylor
- While She Sleeps
- Sum 41
- Billy Talent
- The Used
- Bowling For Soup
- The Black Dahlia Murder
- Biohazard
- Fear Factory
- 311
- Alien Weaponry
- All Them Witches
- Alpha Wolf
- Atreyu
- Bleed From Within
- Brand Of Sacrifice
- Calva Louise
- Celestial Sanctuary
- Charlotte Sands
- Counterparts
- Crystal Lake
- Deathbyromy
- Defects
- Delilah Bon
- Dream State
- Dying Fetus
- Dying Wish
- Elvana Erra
- Fit For A King
- Frozemode Cel
- Halocene
- Hanabie
- Harper
- Heriot
- Holding Absence
- Hoobastank
- Hotwax
- Imminence
- Karnivool
- Kelsy Karter & The Heroines
- Knife Bride
- Lord Of The Lost
- Make Them Suffer
- Missio
- Noahfinnce
- Oxymorrons
- Pest Control
- Pinkshift
- Rory Royal & The Serpent Scene
- Queen Scowl
- Shadow Of Intent
- Silverstein
- Slaughter To Prevail
- Speed Storm
- The Blue Stones
- The Callous Daoboys
- Those Damn Crows
- Tigercub
- Underside
- Until I Wake
- Urne
- Vukovi
- Wargasm
- Zulu
When can I buy tickets to Download Festival 2024?
Presale tickets will be available to purchase through selected vendors from 9pm on November 9 2023.