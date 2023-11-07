Download Festival has announced the first wave of artists performing at next year’s 21st-anniversary event.

Queens of The Stone Age are one of a number of acts confirmed in the first line-up announcement for Download Festival 2024 (Credit: Getty)

Download Festival is celebrating its 21st birthday in 2024, and this evening revealed its first line-up announcement ahead of pre-sale tickets going on sale. The three headliners confirmed for the event, taking place at Donnington Park next June 14 to 16 are Queens of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold.

There is a return for Pantera, who are set to play their first UK show in 20 years, while punk act Sum 41 will be saying so long to the country as their performance will mark their last UK festival appearance. The lineup next year also includes The Offspring, The Used and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor performing solo - adding to the rumours this week what is next for the nu-metal pioneers as many expected them to be a headliner next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old-school metalheads who may have frequented Donnington Park during the “Monsters of Rock” era of the festival that took place at the raceway will also have their nostalgic itches scratched, with the return of Machine Head, Biohazard and Fear Factory, while we hope that Royal Blood appreciates the audience they’re set to have at the festival next year, unlike their treatment of the crowd during the Radio 1 Big Weekend controversy earlier this year.

The first wave of acts are as below, with a second announcement speculated to be taking place shortly in 2024.

Download Festival 2024 first announcement line-up

Queens Of The Stone Age

Fall Out Βοy

Avenged Sevenfold

Royal Blood

The Offspring

Machine Head

Pantera

Bad Omens

Corey Taylor

While She Sleeps

Sum 41

Billy Talent

The Used

Bowling For Soup

The Black Dahlia Murder

Biohazard

Fear Factory

311

Alien Weaponry

All Them Witches

Alpha Wolf

Atreyu

Bleed From Within

Brand Of Sacrifice

Calva Louise

Celestial Sanctuary

Charlotte Sands

Counterparts

Crystal Lake

Deathbyromy

Defects

Delilah Bon

Dream State

Dying Fetus

Dying Wish

Elvana Erra

Fit For A King

Frozemode Cel

Halocene

Hanabie

Harper

Heriot

Holding Absence

Hoobastank

Hotwax

Imminence

Karnivool

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

Knife Bride

Lord Of The Lost

Make Them Suffer

Missio

Noahfinnce

Patrick Stump (L) and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform during at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Oxymorrons

Pest Control

Pinkshift

Rory Royal & The Serpent Scene

Queen Scowl

Shadow Of Intent

Silverstein

Slaughter To Prevail

Speed Storm

The Blue Stones

The Callous Daoboys

Those Damn Crows

Tigercub

Underside

Until I Wake

Urne

Vukovi

Wargasm

Zulu

When can I buy tickets to Download Festival 2024?