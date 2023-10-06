Drake releases track list for new album, For All The Dogs, as the wait for it to drop continues
Drake keeps us waiting for "For All The Dogs," but has now dropped a 23 song track list for the album on Instagram
**UPDATE** As of 8am BST, Drake's album has yet to be released on streaming platforms despite Amazon Music suggesting August 25 will be the release date. PeopleWorld will update accordingly when the album drops - we're as annoyed as you. Below is our original article however **
“For All The Dogs,” the eighth studio album from Canadian emo-rapper Drake, has finally been given a release date. At least, at his most recent tour date, the rapper stated that the new album is set to drop “in like two weeks.” The album would mark the performer’s third album in as many years, after “Honestly, Nevermind” in 2022 and “Certified Lover Boy” in 2021.
In front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Gardens on Wednesday night, Drake addressed the album situation by informing the audience “Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f****ng.”
"I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”
Now Drake's team have confirmed that the album will indeed be released on August 25 2023, after promotion around the new album came in the form of a book of poems by Drake as a forerunner to the work. Drake’s new album marks his return to a solo record, as he recently collaborated with tour mate 21 Savage’s album, “Her Loss,” in November last year. The rapper also took to social media to share the album cover, drawn drawn by his son Adonis, overnight on Instagram further reinforcing the imminent release of the album.
Drake is currently in the midst of his US tour, “It's All a Blur,” alongside 21 Savage and Lil Yachty, which is set to conclude in Columbus, Ohio on October 9 2023. The closest performance he will be undertaking to the proposed album release date would be his Kia Forum, Los Angeles performance on August 12 2023 - so expect that to be somewhat of an album release party for the rapper.
Is there a track list for Drake's "For All The Dogs" album?
There is - taking to Instagram overnight, Drake posted an image of what appears to be the tracklist for his forthcoming album:
- VIRGINIA BEACH
- AMEN
- CALLING FOR YOU
- FEAR OF HEIGHTS
- DAYLIGHT
- FIRST PERSON SHOOTER
- IDGAF
- 7969 SANTA
- SLIME YOU OUT
- TRIED OUR BEST
- SCREW THE WORLD INTERLUDE
- DREW A PICASSO
- ALL THE PARTIES
- 8AM IN CHARLOTTE BBL LOVE INTERLUDE
- GENTLY
- RICH BABY DADDY
- ANOTHER LATE NIGHT
- POLAR OPPOSITES
- BAHAMAS PROMISES MEMBERS ONLY WHAT WOULD PLUTO DO S AWAY FROM HOME
- DAPY
What did Drake perform at his most recent performance on tour?
According to Setlist.FM, Drake performed the following songs during her performance at Madison Square Gardens, New York City, New York on Wednesday.
Look What You've Done
Marvins Room
Shot for Me
Can I
Feel No Ways
Jaded
Jungle
Over
Headlines
The Motto
HYFR (Hell Ya F****ng Right)
Started From the Bottom
Energy
Know Yourself
Nonstop
SICKO MODE (Travis Scott cover)
Way 2 Sexy
BackOutsideBoyz
Jumbotron S**t Poppin
Laugh Now Cry Later
God's Plan
Wait for U (Future cover)
In My Feelings
Nice for What
Calling My Name
Massive
Sticky
Search & Rescue
Knife Talk (with 21 Savage)
On BS (with 21 Savage)
Spin Bout U (with 21 Savage)
Jimmy Cooks (with 21 Savage)
Rich Flex (with 21 Savage)
Legend (with 21 Savage)