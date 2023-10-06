Drake keeps us waiting for "For All The Dogs," but has now dropped a 23 song track list for the album on Instagram

**UPDATE** As of 8am BST, Drake's album has yet to be released on streaming platforms despite Amazon Music suggesting August 25 will be the release date. PeopleWorld will update accordingly when the album drops - we're as annoyed as you. Below is our original article however **

“For All The Dogs,” the eighth studio album from Canadian emo-rapper Drake, has finally been given a release date. At least, at his most recent tour date, the rapper stated that the new album is set to drop “in like two weeks.” The album would mark the performer’s third album in as many years, after “Honestly, Nevermind” in 2022 and “Certified Lover Boy” in 2021.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Gardens on Wednesday night, Drake addressed the album situation by informing the audience “Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f****ng.”

"I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

Now Drake's team have confirmed that the album will indeed be released on August 25 2023, after promotion around the new album came in the form of a book of poems by Drake as a forerunner to the work. Drake’s new album marks his return to a solo record, as he recently collaborated with tour mate 21 Savage’s album, “Her Loss,” in November last year. The rapper also took to social media to share the album cover, drawn drawn by his son Adonis, overnight on Instagram further reinforcing the imminent release of the album.

Drake is currently in the midst of his US tour, “It's All a Blur,” alongside 21 Savage and Lil Yachty, which is set to conclude in Columbus, Ohio on October 9 2023. The closest performance he will be undertaking to the proposed album release date would be his Kia Forum, Los Angeles performance on August 12 2023 - so expect that to be somewhat of an album release party for the rapper.

Is there a track list for Drake's "For All The Dogs" album?

There is - taking to Instagram overnight, Drake posted an image of what appears to be the tracklist for his forthcoming album:

VIRGINIA BEACH

AMEN

CALLING FOR YOU

FEAR OF HEIGHTS

DAYLIGHT

FIRST PERSON SHOOTER

IDGAF

7969 SANTA

SLIME YOU OUT

TRIED OUR BEST

SCREW THE WORLD INTERLUDE

DREW A PICASSO

ALL THE PARTIES

8AM IN CHARLOTTE BBL LOVE INTERLUDE

GENTLY

RICH BABY DADDY

ANOTHER LATE NIGHT

POLAR OPPOSITES

BAHAMAS PROMISES MEMBERS ONLY WHAT WOULD PLUTO DO S AWAY FROM HOME

DAPY

What did Drake perform at his most recent performance on tour?

Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

According to Setlist.FM, Drake performed the following songs during her performance at Madison Square Gardens, New York City, New York on Wednesday.