Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ dominates music charts and joins Michael Jackson in creating Billboard history
Drake dominates the UK and US charts after finally releasing ‘For All The Dogs’
After leaving fans hanging after a release date that never arrived, Canadian rapper Drake’s long-awaited new album, ‘For All The Dogs,’ finally saw the light of day when it arrived on October 6 2023 - but the wait has not done any harm to the ‘Hotline Bling’ artist given his domination of the music charts both in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The single ‘First Person Shooter,’ a collaboration between Drake and J Cole, topped the Billboard Singles chart and in doing so, joins the likes of Michael Jackson in creating chart history. ‘First Person Shooter’ joins ‘ You Are Not Alone’ in marking the 13th number-one single both artists have achieved, becoming the only two male artists to have accomplished that feat.
Prior to the release of ‘First Person Shooter,’ Drake was tied with several other celebrated artists. He has now broken his tie with Madonna and The Supremes, who are steady with their 12 number 1 hits. Drake matched these two less than a month ago when "Slime You Out,” a collaboration with SZA featured on ‘For All The Dogs,’ debuted in the top spot on the Hot 100.
In the United Kingdom, Drake’s single ‘Slime You Out’ already peaked in the top 10 upon its release, but the streaming charts over the weekend tell an interesting story regarding the album; according to Kworb, no less than four tracks from ‘For All The Dogs’ are within the top 20 on Spotify’s weekly streaming charts.
‘IDGAF’ featuring Yeat is currently number six on Spotify’s UK streaming data, with ‘First Person Shooter’ immediately placing in seventh position. That is then followed up by ‘Virginia Beach’ in ninth position, and ‘Calling For You’ featuring 21 Savage the final album track within the top 20, sitting as of writing in sixteenth position.
No word how those may translate yet into the midweek chart, but could Drake find four of his singles this Friday appearing in the UK Top 40 Chart? The closest in recent memory where a feat like that occurred was during the 2018 Christmas season, when "White Christmas” charted by three different artists (Bing Crosby at No. 31, Gwen Stefani at No. 62 and Glee Cast featuring Chris Colfer & Darren Criss at No. 98) on 28 December 2018 and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" also charted for 3 different artists (The Jackson 5 at No. 30, Bruce Springsteen at No. 48 and Michael Buble at No. 82) that same week.