Drake dominates the UK and US charts after finally releasing ‘For All The Dogs’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After leaving fans hanging after a release date that never arrived, Canadian rapper Drake’s long-awaited new album, ‘For All The Dogs,’ finally saw the light of day when it arrived on October 6 2023 - but the wait has not done any harm to the ‘Hotline Bling’ artist given his domination of the music charts both in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The single ‘First Person Shooter,’ a collaboration between Drake and J Cole, topped the Billboard Singles chart and in doing so, joins the likes of Michael Jackson in creating chart history. ‘First Person Shooter’ joins ‘ You Are Not Alone’ in marking the 13th number-one single both artists have achieved, becoming the only two male artists to have accomplished that feat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the release of ‘First Person Shooter,’ Drake was tied with several other celebrated artists. He has now broken his tie with Madonna and The Supremes, who are steady with their 12 number 1 hits. Drake matched these two less than a month ago when "Slime You Out,” a collaboration with SZA featured on ‘For All The Dogs,’ debuted in the top spot on the Hot 100.

In the United Kingdom, Drake’s single ‘Slime You Out’ already peaked in the top 10 upon its release, but the streaming charts over the weekend tell an interesting story regarding the album; according to Kworb, no less than four tracks from ‘For All The Dogs’ are within the top 20 on Spotify’s weekly streaming charts.