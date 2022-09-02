The band said Zeb was “much loved and respected by family, friends and peers alike”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of British reggae band Aswad are mourning the death of their lead singer, Drummie Zeb.

Zeb, whose real name was Angus Gaye, was one of the original members of the band which formed in the 1970s.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as being the lead singer of the land, Zeb, who was 62, was also the drummer.

No further information about the death of the music star, such as the cause or timing, has yet been announced.

Since his death was announced earlier today, Friday 2 September, tributes have been flooding in for him on social media site Twitter .

So, what have Aswad said about Zeb’s passing and what tributes have been left to him on social media?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Aswad (Brinsley Forde, Tony Robinson and Angus Gaye), British reggae band, pictured playing pool, 8th March 1984. Drummie Zeb’s death was announced in September 2022. He was 62 years old.

What did Aswad say in their statement?

The band released a statement announcing the news on Friday 2 September.

They wrote: "It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye.

"Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band Aswad and is much loved and respected by both family, friends and peers alike.

"More information will be given at a later time but on behalf of his family and Aswad - we ask that their privacy is respected at this heart-breaking time.

"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally."

Who was Drummie Zeb?

Drummie Zeb was born on 24 September 1959, which means he would have soon turned 63.

He was the son of Grenadian-born parents and grew up in London. He attended Holland Park school in the capital city, which is where he met his Aswad bandmates.

He was most well known for being the drummer and lead singer for the reggae band Aswad, but he was also a record producer.

As a producer, he worked with numerous artists including Vanessa May, Janet Kay and Ace of Base.

Who are Aswad?

Aswad are a British reggae group, and are credited with adding strong R&B and soul influences to the reggae genre.

They have been performing since the mid-1970s and have released a total of 21 albums. Their UK hit singles include the number one Don’t Turn Around (1988) and Shine (1994). The band are also three-time Grammy Award nominees.

The band name, Aswad, is Arabic for the word black.

What tributes have been paid to Drummie Zub?

Since the news of Zeb’s death was announced, fans and fellow musicians alike have taken to Twitter to pay their respects and share condolences to Zeb’s loved ones.

Journalist Lorraine King who hosts a weekly show on Colourful Radio, a station dedicated to celebrating African and African-Caribbean music and culture, wrote: “Just heard the sad news that Drummie Zeb from the legendary reggae band Aswad has passed away.

“Aswad were absolute trailblazers when it came to British reggae and I love that had commercial success without losing their roots. May Drummie Zeb RIP.”

UB40’s lead singer Ali Campbell wrote: “Very sad to hear the passing of Aswads Drummie Zeb. We’ve lost another U.K Reggae pioneer.

“Deepest condolences go out to all of the Aswad family @TheRealAswad. Big Love.”

UB40 guitarist Robin Campbell, also left a tribute.

He said: “RIP Drummie Zeb. So sad to hear of the passing of Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye, founder member, legendary drummer and vocalist with Aswad. Condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Record distribution company Jet Star, which defines itself as the home of reggae, wrote: “It pains us to bring you the heartbreaking news that reggae legend, Drummie Zeb has passed away.

“Drummie was the lead singer of the iconic British reggae band Aswad and although he is no longer with us, the legacy he has left behind will always and forever live on.”

Fans also took to Twitter to leave tributes.

One said: “RIP to the great Drummie Zeb from the legendary Aswad. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in Zion King.”

Another said: “When it comes to reggae drumming from the UK, I put nobody above this soldier. Rest easy king.”