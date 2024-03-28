Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer Duffy returns to social media after a four year hiatus following speaking out about her rape and kidnapping. On Monday, Duffy, a 39 year-old singer best known for her hit song ‘Mercy’ shared a new video to her Instagram with the caption, “A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy.”

The moving video Duffy (real name Aimee Duffy) shared was from an art philosophy account and its message was about finding happiness. The voiceover read, “You’re going to realise that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all those who came before you. It was never about being like the others.”

“One day, you’re going to see it. That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about embracing the person you were becoming.”

“One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. One day you will realise that true happiness comes from within and no external factors can define it. It was always about you. It was always about you.”

One follower commented: “We love you and hope and wish you are happy, fulfilled and where your heart wants you to be. Where you feel you are your most true form, whatever this may mean nowadays. Stay authentic and truthful to your own compass and only sail to where you are becoming the you you want to be.”

In February 2020, Duffy revealed in an Instagram post which has since been deleted, that she had been drugged, raped, kidnapped and was taken hostage to another country. Later that year in April, she shared a personal essay detailing the nightmarish incident.

She wrote that she was drugged at a restaurant for her birthday and taken to a foreign country, “I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him.”

“In the aftermath I would not see someone, a physical soul, for sometimes weeks and weeks and weeks at a time, remaining alone. I would take off my pyjamas and throw them in the fire and put on another set. My hair would get so knotted from not brushing it, as I grieved, I cut it all off.”