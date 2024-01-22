The Eagles has confirmed a string of UK shows to mark the rock band's final tour ever.

Eagles confirm 2024 UK shows as part of final Long Goodbye Tour with Steely Dan - how to get tickets

The Eagles have announced a string of UK shows to mark the rock band's final tour ever. The legendary band will bring their "Long Goodbye" tour to the UK in 2024 and will be joined by special guest, Steely Dan.

After a miraculous 52-year music career, the group - made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - are calling it a day with one last tour. As part of the "Long Goodbye" tour, the "Hotel California" rockers will hold a residency slot at Manchester's Co-op Live arena in late May and early June 2024.

The farewell tour was confirmed back in July 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the Eagles' final UK shows, when tickets go on sale and more.

How to get tickets for Eagles "Long Goodbye" UK tour 2024

Tickets for the Eagles' residency in Manchester will go on general sale on Friday, January 26 at 10am. Fans can purchase tickets at Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Additionally, there will be a pre-sale for Co-op members on Wednesday, January 24 at 10am.

Eagles "Long Goodbye" UK tour 2024 dates

The Eagles "Long Goodbye" tour will stop off at Manchester's Co-op live arena in May and June 2024 on the following dates:

May 31: Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live

June 1: Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live

June 4: Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live