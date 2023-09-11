Pop sensation Ed Sheeran has promised a special show for his fans left disappointed over the last-minute cancellation of his Las Vegas show.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ed Sheeran has promised to give his disappointed fans a ‘special show’ in October after a ‘safety issue’ forced the last-minute cancellation of his Las Vegas concert on Saturday (September 9).

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer, who is currently on his +-=÷x (Mathematics) Tour - took to Instagram an hour before taking the stage, explaining that an expected safety issue had occurred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote on Instagram : “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry.

“I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x.”

The chart-topping singer then explained on Sunday (September 10) t he reason behind the cancellation by detailing the safety issue. It has been reported that his team were bringing their gear in ahead of soundcheck when they noticed a flooring problem had caused two tall towers to slip overnight.

He said: “A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation. Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special.

“Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to Vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons.

Ed Sheeran has promised to give his disappointed fans a ‘special show’ in October after ‘security issue’ forced the last-minute cancellation of his Las Vegas concert (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x”.

Sheeran kicked off his +-=÷x (Mathematics) Tour in April 2022 and is set to wrap up the world tour and was originally scheduled to continue through September 23, with a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement