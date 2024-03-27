Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cult 90’s alternative act EELS has just unveiled 'Goldy', a fresh single from their forthcoming fifteenth studio album, “EELS TIME!”, set to be released on June 7th via E Works/Play It Again Sam. This track, a prelude to the much-anticipated album, made its debut on BBC 6 Music, courtesy of Huw Stephens.

In “Goldy”, lead vocalist E imagines his beloved dog, Bundy, as a goldfish, delivering a poignant chorus: “It’s kind of funny how the only one I need in the world / Is a goldfish swimming in a bowl.” E reflects on the song's message, stating, “Sometimes the answers to all of your problems are right there in the fishbowl on your table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The creation of 'Goldy' stemmed from a unique collaboration between E and Tyson Ritter, the American actor and frontman of All American Rejects. Their partnership began with an invitation to E to co-write a song for the film Prisoner’s Daughter. Discovering they were neighbours and former label mates at DreamWorks, yet had never met, this initial collaboration led to E's cameo in the film. He portrays the employer of Kate Beckinsale’s character, facing a dramatic confrontation with her ex-husband, played by Ritter. E humorously notes, “I was so method I cracked a rib!”

E and Ritter's creative synergy flourished, resulting in five additional songs for EELS TIME!. E praises Ritter as “one of my favourite, weird, eccentric, and imaginative collaborators,” marvelling at the serendipity of their long-overdue partnership.

EELS TIME! was recorded in Los Feliz, California, and Dublin, Ireland, featuring twelve new songs. The album showcases the talents of collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, and Sean Coleman among others.

Following a dynamic 2023 with the Lockdown Hurricane tour across Europe and North America and the release of their compilation album, “EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2”, EELS continues to captivate fans with their enduring creativity and evolution.

"EELS TIME!" tracklist: