Met Eireann is forecasting thunderstorms during Arctic Monkey’s performance

Festivalgoers are being warned to expect thunderstorms during the final day of Electric Picnic.

The festival in Stradbally Hall is covered by the Met Eireann’s yellow weather warning.

It is force for most of today (4 September).

The festival is called the most “diverse end of summer party” on the Emerald Isle.

Electric Picnic has returned to Stradbally Hall and there will be a number of world famous acts performing throughout the weekend.

Arctic Monkeys, fresh off apperances at Reading and Leeds Festival as well as the debut of their first new single since 2018, will be headling one of the days.

The latest MCU star Megan Thee Stallion will also be performing at Electric Picnic.

If you are going to the event or wondering if you can still get tickets, there is plenty of key information you need to know.

Here is all the details for the festival:

When is Electric Picnic?

The festival will begin today (2 September) and run throughout the weekend.

Electric Picnic’s final day is Sunday (4 September).

It is the first time the festival has been held since 2019

Where is Electric Picnic?

The festival has been staged at Stradbally Hall in Stradbally, County Laois since it started in 2004.

The full address is: Stradbally Hall, Stradbally, Co. Laois Ireland.

County Laois is part of the Eastern and Midland Region and in the province of Leinster.

It has been described by some as “Ireland’s Glastonbury”.

What is the weather warning?

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunder for Stradbally, the location of Electric Picnic

The current forecast has sun and clear skies for the most of the day until 9pm when it will start to rain.

At 10pm, just before Arctic Monkeys’ set is due to begin perform, rain and thunder is expected.

The rain will turn heavier and the thunder will continue at 11pm.

Met Eireann expects the thunder to last until around 1am on Monday (5 September).

Who are the headliners for Electric Picnic?

These are the acts who will headline the festival this year:

Friday

Demort Kennedy

Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday

Tame Impala

Picture This

Sunday

Arctic Monkeys

Snow Patrol

What is the line-up for 2022?

As well as the above headliner, the follow acts will be performing at Electric Picnic on the major stages.

Friday

Main Stage

6.45pm - Denise Chaila

8pm - Glass Animals

9.15pm - Megan Thee Stallion

10.30pm - Demot Kennedy

Electric Arena

6.45pm - Bright Eyes

8pm - Willow

9.15pm - Pixies

10.45pm - Fontaines D.C.

Rankins Wood

6.15pm - 100 Gecs

7.30pm - Girl in Red

8.45pm - Little Simz

10pm - Fred Again...

Three For All Music

6pm - Q

7.15pm - Lime Cordiale

8.30pm - Gus Dapperton

Saturday

Main Stage

2pm - Hudson Taylor

3.15pm - Hermitage Green

4.30pm - Becky Hill

6pm - Anne-Marie

7.30pm - The Kooks

9.15pm - Picture This

11.30pm - Tame Impala

Electric Arena

2.15pm - Cian Ducrot

3.45pm - Sam Tompkins

5.15pm - Lyra

6.45pm - The 2 Johnnies

8pm - Declan McKenna

9.15pm - King Kong Company

10.30pm - Wolf Alice

12am - Annie Mac

Rankins Wood

2.30pm - Lisa McHugh

4pm - Kneecap

5.30pm - Kojaque

6.45pm - JPEGMAFIA

8pm - The Scratch

9.15pm - Rina Sawayama

10.30pm - For Those I Love

Three All For Music

2pm - Narolane & Guests

3.40pm - CVC

4.50pm - Thomas Headon

6pm - Yeule

7.15pm - Gemma Dunleavy

8.30pm - Orla Gartland

9.45pm - Saint Sister

11pm - Sleaford Mods

Sunday

Main Stage

1pm - Dublin Gospel Choir

2.30pm - My Therapist Ghosted Me

4pm - Wild Youth

5.15pm - The Academic

6.30pm - The Coronas

8.15pm - Snow Patrol

10.30pm - Arctic Monkeys

Electric Arena

2.15pm - Lea Heart

3.30pm - Moncrieff

5pm - Belters Only

6.15pm - Mimi Webb

7.30pm - James Vincent McMorrow

9.15pm - London Grammar

10.45pm - Disclosure

Rankins Wood

2pm - The Florentinas

3pm - Tolu Makay

4.15pm - CMAT

5.30pm - Griff

6.45pm - Joy Crookes

8pm - Rejjie Snow

9.15pm - Khruangbin

Three All For Music

2.30pm - Bronagh Gallagher

3.45pm - KYNSY

5pm - Hope Tala

6.15pm - Kamal.

7.30pm - Priya Ragu

8.45pm - Just Mustard

10.15pm - Perfume Genius

Is there a map of the festival ground?

Electric Picnic has its very own app, you can use it to find schedules and even a map of the festival ground.

Can you get tickets and how much do they cost?

Electric Picnic’s website says that the festival is sold out for 2022.

So unfortunately if you haven’t got a ticket yet, then you are out of luck for this year.

What travel advice has been issued for the festival?

Festivalgoers are being urged to plan ahead for their journey to Electric Picnic this year.

The festival’s official account tweeted: “Just a gentle reminder to plan your journey to Stradbally ahead of time, don’t rush and travel safely.