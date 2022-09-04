Electric Picnic 2022: weather forecast for Stradbally music festival, thunder warning, lineup, location
Met Eireann is forecasting thunderstorms during Arctic Monkey’s performance
Festivalgoers are being warned to expect thunderstorms during the final day of Electric Picnic.
The festival in Stradbally Hall is covered by the Met Eireann’s yellow weather warning.
It is force for most of today (4 September).
The festival is called the most “diverse end of summer party” on the Emerald Isle.
Electric Picnic has returned to Stradbally Hall and there will be a number of world famous acts performing throughout the weekend.
Arctic Monkeys, fresh off apperances at Reading and Leeds Festival as well as the debut of their first new single since 2018, will be headling one of the days.
The latest MCU star Megan Thee Stallion will also be performing at Electric Picnic.
If you are going to the event or wondering if you can still get tickets, there is plenty of key information you need to know.
Here is all the details for the festival:
When is Electric Picnic?
The festival will begin today (2 September) and run throughout the weekend.
Electric Picnic’s final day is Sunday (4 September).
It is the first time the festival has been held since 2019
Where is Electric Picnic?
The festival has been staged at Stradbally Hall in Stradbally, County Laois since it started in 2004.
The full address is: Stradbally Hall, Stradbally, Co. Laois Ireland.
County Laois is part of the Eastern and Midland Region and in the province of Leinster.
It has been described by some as “Ireland’s Glastonbury”.
What is the weather warning?
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunder for Stradbally, the location of Electric Picnic
The current forecast has sun and clear skies for the most of the day until 9pm when it will start to rain.
At 10pm, just before Arctic Monkeys’ set is due to begin perform, rain and thunder is expected.
The rain will turn heavier and the thunder will continue at 11pm.
Met Eireann expects the thunder to last until around 1am on Monday (5 September).
Who are the headliners for Electric Picnic?
These are the acts who will headline the festival this year:
Friday
- Demort Kennedy
- Megan Thee Stallion
Saturday
- Tame Impala
- Picture This
Sunday
- Arctic Monkeys
- Snow Patrol
What is the line-up for 2022?
As well as the above headliner, the follow acts will be performing at Electric Picnic on the major stages.
Friday
Main Stage
- 6.45pm - Denise Chaila
- 8pm - Glass Animals
- 9.15pm - Megan Thee Stallion
- 10.30pm - Demot Kennedy
Electric Arena
- 6.45pm - Bright Eyes
- 8pm - Willow
- 9.15pm - Pixies
- 10.45pm - Fontaines D.C.
Rankins Wood
- 6.15pm - 100 Gecs
- 7.30pm - Girl in Red
- 8.45pm - Little Simz
- 10pm - Fred Again...
Three For All Music
- 6pm - Q
- 7.15pm - Lime Cordiale
- 8.30pm - Gus Dapperton
Saturday
Main Stage
- 2pm - Hudson Taylor
- 3.15pm - Hermitage Green
- 4.30pm - Becky Hill
- 6pm - Anne-Marie
- 7.30pm - The Kooks
- 9.15pm - Picture This
- 11.30pm - Tame Impala
Electric Arena
- 2.15pm - Cian Ducrot
- 3.45pm - Sam Tompkins
- 5.15pm - Lyra
- 6.45pm - The 2 Johnnies
- 8pm - Declan McKenna
- 9.15pm - King Kong Company
- 10.30pm - Wolf Alice
- 12am - Annie Mac
Rankins Wood
- 2.30pm - Lisa McHugh
- 4pm - Kneecap
- 5.30pm - Kojaque
- 6.45pm - JPEGMAFIA
- 8pm - The Scratch
- 9.15pm - Rina Sawayama
- 10.30pm - For Those I Love
Three All For Music
- 2pm - Narolane & Guests
- 3.40pm - CVC
- 4.50pm - Thomas Headon
- 6pm - Yeule
- 7.15pm - Gemma Dunleavy
- 8.30pm - Orla Gartland
- 9.45pm - Saint Sister
- 11pm - Sleaford Mods
Sunday
Main Stage
- 1pm - Dublin Gospel Choir
- 2.30pm - My Therapist Ghosted Me
- 4pm - Wild Youth
- 5.15pm - The Academic
- 6.30pm - The Coronas
- 8.15pm - Snow Patrol
- 10.30pm - Arctic Monkeys
Electric Arena
- 2.15pm - Lea Heart
- 3.30pm - Moncrieff
- 5pm - Belters Only
- 6.15pm - Mimi Webb
- 7.30pm - James Vincent McMorrow
- 9.15pm - London Grammar
- 10.45pm - Disclosure
Rankins Wood
- 2pm - The Florentinas
- 3pm - Tolu Makay
- 4.15pm - CMAT
- 5.30pm - Griff
- 6.45pm - Joy Crookes
- 8pm - Rejjie Snow
- 9.15pm - Khruangbin
Three All For Music
- 2.30pm - Bronagh Gallagher
- 3.45pm - KYNSY
- 5pm - Hope Tala
- 6.15pm - Kamal.
- 7.30pm - Priya Ragu
- 8.45pm - Just Mustard
- 10.15pm - Perfume Genius
Is there a map of the festival ground?
Electric Picnic has its very own app, you can use it to find schedules and even a map of the festival ground.
Can you get tickets and how much do they cost?
Electric Picnic’s website says that the festival is sold out for 2022.
So unfortunately if you haven’t got a ticket yet, then you are out of luck for this year.
What travel advice has been issued for the festival?
Festivalgoers are being urged to plan ahead for their journey to Electric Picnic this year.
The festival’s official account tweeted: “Just a gentle reminder to plan your journey to Stradbally ahead of time, don’t rush and travel safely.
“Campsites open at 9am, so we advise that you give yourself plenty time to set up We can’t wait to close the summer with you all in style!”