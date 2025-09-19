DJ Elif Özcan collapsed and died only two days after celebrating her engagement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music star Elif Özcan, who was a 30-year-old DJ from Bolu in northern Turkey, reportedly died of a heart attack only two days after celebrating her engagement. According to Bolu Olay, “Özcan was taken to the hospital and was determined to have suffered a heart attack. Despite all efforts, the young DJ could not be saved, and his death has deeply saddened his family and friends.”

Tributes have been paid to DJ Elif Özcan on her Instagram page. One fan wrote: “Death is the last word that life says in silence... Rest in peace, rest in peace.,” whilst another said: “Rest in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 8, she shared photos from her engagement and a fan wrote: “I don't know you my Elifci. May Allah give patience to your family and those who love you. I am really deeply saddened that you were not alive a few days after your happiest day... I think I'll never forget this song and your sad look. Rest in peace my beautiful sister 🕊️.”

DJ Elif Özcan collapsed and died only two days after celebrating her engagement. Photo: djelifozcan/Instagram | djelifozcan/Instagram

Another fan said: “You were the most cheerful, most beautiful wingless angel I've ever known in my life. Now you have become my angel with wings, may God rest you in peace😥.” One other fan wrote: “There is a sad expression on her face as if it was already known😢 Rest in peace, rest in peace.”

DJ Elif Özcan often shared photographs from her career as a DJ to her 6,455 followers on Instagram. On August 7, she put up a series of photographs of herself when she was in Cyprus.

In October 2024, the Scottish DJ and producer Jack Revill, known as Jackmaster, died from “complications arising from an accidental head injury", his family said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of the Glasgow DJ said in a statement that "It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster.

"Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of October 12, following complications arising from an accidental head injury.

"His family - Kate, Sean and Johnny - are utterly heartbroken.

"While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss".