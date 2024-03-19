Jeff Lynne's ELO tour 2024: Full list of concert dates, ticket & pre-sale details

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) have announced their farewell tour, dubbed “The Over and Out Tour”. The 27-date trek across North America will kick off on August 24, before the group takes to the stage for the last time on October 25.

The group rose to fame in the 70s, off the back of smash hits such as 'Mr Blue Sky' and 'Evil Woman', before disbanding in 1986. ELO frontman and co-founder, Jeff Lynne, enjoyed a successful solo career before reforming the group under the moniker Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014.

During the band's illustrious career spanning 54 years, ELO released 14 studio albums together and sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The legendary English rock group's latest album 'From Out of Nowhere' was released in 2019

So where is Jeff Lynne's ELO performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Jeff Lynne's ELO tour dates 2024

Jeff Lynne's ELO are calling it quits after a final tour across North America. Here's the full list of tour dates:

Aug 24: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Aug 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, CAN

Aug 30: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 01: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 06: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 07: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Sep 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, CAN

Sep 10: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Sep 14: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 25: Washington DC Capital One Arena

Sep 27: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 30: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 11: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 12: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 15: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 18: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 21: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Oct 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 25: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

How to get tickets for Jeff Lynne's ELO tour 2024?

Tickets for the “The Over and Out Tour” go on sale from 10am (local time) on Friday, March 22. Fans can find out more information on the Live Nation website.

Is there a pre-sale for Jeff Lynne's ELO tour 2024?

There are three presale events taking place for fans of Jeff Lynne's ELO. Artist Pre-sale begins on Wednesday (March 20), at 10am (local time) and can be accessed by fans who have registered at the band's website.

Additionally, there are pre-sales taking place on Thursday (March 21) at 8am via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.