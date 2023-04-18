Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper were guests of honour at Sir Elton John’s latest concert as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The Good Morning Britain presenter and her spouse were the focus of a touching tribute at London’s O2.

The superstar singer dedicated his 1974 hit Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to the “inspiring” couple. He explained that they had gone through “really tough times” and could not believe they were in attendance. While on stage Sir Elton said: “They’re inspiring. They’ve never given up and I’m so thrilled they’re here, I can’t believe they are here, I want to dedicate this song to the people I mentioned before, but especially to you guys.”

Kate and Derek, who travelled to the arena from their North London home, were joined by children Darcey and Billy. They sang and danced while being serenaded by the iconic musician.

It had previously been revealed that the family are huge fans and Kate played Sir Elton’s music to Derek while he was in hospital. The superstar even contacted the presenter directly to show support while her husband was in intensive care.

Derek Draper was put into an induced coma for over a month after he contracted Covid-19 in March 2020 as one of the illnesses’ more novel cases. He spent over a year in hospital and continues to suffer with the effects of long covid on his body.

Derek Draper, Kate Garraway’s husband, was one of the novel cases of Covid-19 in March 2020 - Credit: Getty Images

