Elton John's husband gives major health update on 'Rocket Man' singer

Sir Elton John is set to undergo surgery in the next few weeks and his spouse, David Furnish, has filled in fans with a major health update about his condition. The 'Rocket Man' singer previously underwent a knee replacement in January and is due to return to hospital for work on his other knee.

At their Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, David lifted the lid on the 76-year-old icon's condition. He said: “He’s doing amazing. He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees.

“I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year," David told the Sun newspaper.

Elton, 76, drew the curtain over his lengthy touring career last year as he wrapped up his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ stint with a massive headline slot at Glastonbury. Despite taking a step back, Elton is likely to return to the stage at some point, Furnish suggests.

"I don’t think he will stop performing completely," said Furnish. “I think he’s going to take advantage of the opportunity to do little shows now and again but he’s not going to tour anymore.

"He’s done that for 50 years and he’s enjoying being at home with his family."

It's not the first time Elton has had to attend hospital for an operation in recent years. In 2021, Elton underwent hip surgery after suffering an injury. Meanwhile, he returned to hospital during his 'Farewell' tour in 2023, due to an unexpected fall in his France home.

Elton John and David Furnish onstage during the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024

Elton is a British composer, singer and pianist who has won five Grammy Awards and has sold more than 300 million records. Earlier this year, it was reported that Elton has completed a new album with Brandi Carlile.