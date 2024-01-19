English Teacher are set to embark on their biggest headline tour to date

English Teacher tickets 2024: Full information including tour dates, support acts & when tickets go on sale

English Teacher have announced their biggest headline UK tour yet with the band set to hit the road in May 2024. The news coincides with announcement of the Leeds outfit's debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’, due for release April 12.

The four-piece band - consisting of Lily Fontaine (vocalist), Lewis Whiting (guitarist), Douglas Frost (drummer), and Nicholas Edeen (bassist) - were one of the breakout acts of 2023. Part of the UK's thriving post-punk scene, the group concluded 2023 with an appearance on BBC's Later... With Jools Holland.

But where can fans expect to see the group on their upcoming UK tour and when do tickets go on sale? Here's everything you need to know.

When do tickets go on sale for English Teacher 2024 tour?

Tickets for English Teacher's 2024 UK tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday, January 26. For more information on booking tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

Fans who preorder the band's debut album by 12pm on January 23 will automatically receive an exclusive pre-sale link. Alternatively, fans can sign-up to receive the pre-sale link via the English Teacher website.

English Teacher full 2024 tour dates

May 8: Concorde 2, Brighton

May 9: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

May 10: Thekla, Bristol

May 11: Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

May 13: The Bullingdon, Oxford

May 15: The Foundry, Sheffield

May 16: Irish Centre, Leeds

May 17: Mash House, Edinburgh

May 18: King Tuts, Glasgow

May 21: Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

May 24: Gorilla, Manchester

May 25: Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

May 28: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

May 29: Electric Brixton, London

Who is the support act for English Teacher?