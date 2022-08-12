Which UK city will host Eurovision 2023? The editors and journalists at our sister titles have been having their say...

The editors and journalists of our city websites have made the case why their hometown should host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

The shortlist of seven UK cities was revealed today (12 August), after Ukraine were unable to stage the contest due to the ongoing war.

Here’s what representatives of some of the cities had to say.

Birmingham: ‘We can put on a great show’

Fionnuala Bourke, editor of BirminghamWorld: “Congratulations to Birmingham from BirminghamWorld! Well done on being shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

“We've just hosted a spectacular 2022 Commonwealth Games, so we know we can put on a great show. Come on, let's win this.”

Manchester: ‘A great musical heritage’

Jenny Simpson, editor of ManchesterWorld: “The shortlist is great news for Manchester and obviously we've always thought we’d make the shortlist.

“We've got great musical heritage, some fantastic venues, brilliant infrastructure, and we're very proud of our Ukrainian community here in the city.

“So we are very hopeful that we're going to be the winning city.”

Sheffield: ‘We can host major events’

Lee Peace, specialist editor of The Star (Sheffield): “The Steel City is one of the places being considered as a potential host for the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

“That would be a fantastic boost to the city's economy and also help to put Sheffield on the map. And as we've seen, Sheffield can host major events - we hosted some of the matches in the recent Women’s European Championships.”

Glasgow: ‘A big laugh for us’

Mahnoor Sohail, video journalist at GlasgowWorld: “The Eurovision Song Contest being held in Glasgow would be absolutely amazing for us last Glaswegians.

“I think it'd be so good for us to have another massive event being held here in Glasgow. We've already held COP26 in 2021, the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and it’d be good to have the Eurovision Song Contest under our belt as well.

“It’s also in support of Ukraine, so that is an even bigger thing for us to have that hosted here in the city. And it'd be such a good thing and such a big laugh for us. So looking forward to having it here in Glasgow.”

Leeds: ‘A great city with fantastic people’

Andy Hutchinson, specialist reporter at the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Leeds is celebrating and keeping its fingers crossed after being named among the final shortlist of cities to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the UK.

“Celebrities and leading voices in the city have already shared their excitement at the city being shortlisted - Leed’s own Spice Girl Mel B said ‘I'd love to see Leeds as the venue for Eurovision, it's a great city bursting with great people and fantastic character, the perfect backdrop for an iconic show like Eurovision.