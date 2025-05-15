Celine Dion won Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988. | Getty Images

There’s nothing quite like Eurovision - the costumes, the tunes, the characters and the moves live on in our collective memory for decades.

As we grab the popcorn and prosecco for Eurovision 2025, these are our favourite photos from the archive showing just how crazy the winners get after the TV cameras stop rolling.

Here are 7 of the best photos capturing the joy of winning Eurovision ....

1, 1967 - Sandie Shaw

Adam Faith greets Eurovision winner Sandie Shaw, who won the 1967 contest with her UK Entree 'Puppet on a String', pictured arriving at London Heathrow Airport.

2, 1968 - Senorita Massiel

Senorita Massiel from Spain won with her song LA, LA, LA. She beat Cliff Richard by just by one point. Here are the two of them getting very cosy.

3, 1969 - Lulu

Lulu arriving at Heathrow Airport after winning the competition in Madrid - seen here being lifted by her husband Maurice Gibb.

4, 1974 - Abba

Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest with the song 'Waterloo' ABBA have been involved in non-stop live appearances all over Europe. With the news that 'Waterloo' had shot to the top of the English charts the group return to their native Sweden for a relaxing weekend on a small island one hour out of Stockholm. The group sailed there on Benny's yacht for the quiet and peaceful surroundings where Benny and Bjorn wrote the hit single.

5, 1981 - Bucks Fizz

When the celebrations become too much! Bucks Fizz after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Making Your Mind Up" held at RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin.

6, 1984 - Nicole Hohloch

Nicole Hohloch who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany and celebrated with this interesting photoshoot!

7, 2014 - Conchita Wurst

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst leaving BBC Radio 2 in London with Graham Norton. Not much of a pose but the smile says it all.

