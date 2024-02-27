Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tour has officially kicked off, meaning fans can now take a look at every single song on the setlist. The Show Live On Tour is the former One Direction star's biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour.

On the heels of dropping his third album 'The Show' in 2023, Horan, 30, is hitting the road to delight fans with a new batch of songs. The Irish singer's latest studio album debuted at number 1 in eight countries, including the Irish and UK album charts.

Hailing from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan rose to fame as part of the iconic One Direction. After splitting from the group, Horan released his 2017 debut album 'Flicker', which contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.”

The album has gone Platinum in five countries and Gold in seven countries. In 2020, he followed it up with Heartbreak Weather, which topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.

With 'The Show Live On Tour' finally underway, fans can now see what songs have appeared on the setlist. Here's everything you need to know.

Niall Horan The Show tour setlist

Fans will be pleased to know, the pop star will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including The Show, which was on June 9, 2023. Here's Niall Horan's full setlist:

Nice to Meet Ya

On a Night Like Tonight

On the Loose

Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen

The Show

Since We're Alone

If You Leave Me

Black and White

Flicker

This Town

You Could Start a Cult

Heaven

Everywhere

Night Changes(One Direction song)

Fire Away

Meltdown

Mirrors

Still

Save My Life (Encore)

Slow Hands (Encore)

Niall Horan 2024 full UK tour dates

The 'Nice to Meet Ya' singer kicked off the UK leg of his 'The Show' tour in Belfast on February 21. Here's the full list of remaining UK tour dates: