Niall Horan setlist 2024: Every song you can expect on 'The Show' tour
Niall Horan's 'The Show' tour has officially kicked off, meaning fans can now take a look at every single song on the setlist. The Show Live On Tour is the former One Direction star's biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour.
On the heels of dropping his third album 'The Show' in 2023, Horan, 30, is hitting the road to delight fans with a new batch of songs. The Irish singer's latest studio album debuted at number 1 in eight countries, including the Irish and UK album charts.
Hailing from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan rose to fame as part of the iconic One Direction. After splitting from the group, Horan released his 2017 debut album 'Flicker', which contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.”
The album has gone Platinum in five countries and Gold in seven countries. In 2020, he followed it up with Heartbreak Weather, which topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.
With 'The Show Live On Tour' finally underway, fans can now see what songs have appeared on the setlist. Here's everything you need to know.
Niall Horan The Show tour setlist
Fans will be pleased to know, the pop star will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including The Show, which was on June 9, 2023. Here's Niall Horan's full setlist:
- Nice to Meet Ya
- On a Night Like Tonight
- On the Loose
- Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen
- The Show
- Since We're Alone
- If You Leave Me
- Black and White
- Flicker
- This Town
- You Could Start a Cult
- Heaven
- Everywhere
- Night Changes(One Direction song)
- Fire Away
- Meltdown
- Mirrors
- Still
- Save My Life (Encore)
- Slow Hands (Encore)
Niall Horan 2024 full UK tour dates
The 'Nice to Meet Ya' singer kicked off the UK leg of his 'The Show' tour in Belfast on February 21. Here's the full list of remaining UK tour dates:
- February 27 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- February 28 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- March 1 - London, OVO Arena Wembley
- March 4 - Cardiff, International Arena
- March 5 - Manchester, AO Arena
