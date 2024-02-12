Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling rock band, are hitting the road in 2024 for their POWER UP tour including two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. The tour is named after their latest studio album and will see the band perform in Europe for the first time in eight years

The band's touring lineup will consist of Brian Johnson on vocals, guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, Matt Laug on drums and a new bass player to carry the torch for Cliff Williams, who announced his retirement from performing in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AC/DC are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting.

But where in the UK are AC/DC performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

AC/DC POWER UP tour dates UK

AC/DC will be celebrating 50 years at the forefront of rock and roll with two shows at London's Wembley Stadium. Here's the full list of tour dates:

July 3: London, Wembley Stadium

July 7: London, Wembley Stadium

When do AC/DC tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on February 16 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.

Is there pre-sale for AC/DC tickets?

Advertisement

Advertisement

An official pre-sale hasn't been confirmed for AC/DC's POWER UP tour but fans who have signed up to the official newsletter will be the first to know if they can access tickets early.

AC/DC POWER UP Tour ticket prices

Gigs and Tours has confirmed how much tickets will cost for AC/DC's UK shows in London. Here's the full list of ticket prices (excluding booking fees):

Main Pitch Standing: £115

Front Pitch Standing: £130

Seats: £55 - £145