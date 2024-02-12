AC/DC UK tour 2024: Full list of dates, ticket prices and presale details
AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling rock band, are hitting the road in 2024 for their POWER UP tour including two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. The tour is named after their latest studio album and will see the band perform in Europe for the first time in eight years
The band's touring lineup will consist of Brian Johnson on vocals, guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, Matt Laug on drums and a new bass player to carry the torch for Cliff Williams, who announced his retirement from performing in 2016.
AC/DC are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting.
But where in the UK are AC/DC performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
AC/DC POWER UP tour dates UK
AC/DC will be celebrating 50 years at the forefront of rock and roll with two shows at London's Wembley Stadium. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- July 3: London, Wembley Stadium
- July 7: London, Wembley Stadium
When do AC/DC tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on February 16 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.
Is there pre-sale for AC/DC tickets?
An official pre-sale hasn't been confirmed for AC/DC's POWER UP tour but fans who have signed up to the official newsletter will be the first to know if they can access tickets early.
AC/DC POWER UP Tour ticket prices
Gigs and Tours has confirmed how much tickets will cost for AC/DC's UK shows in London. Here's the full list of ticket prices (excluding booking fees):
- Main Pitch Standing: £115
- Front Pitch Standing: £130
- Seats: £55 - £145
