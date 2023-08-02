Telling news your way
Bristol Forwards Festival 2023: Date, location, tickets, and line-up including Aphex Twin and Erykah Badu

Forwards Festival 2023 is nearly upon us - here’s everything you need to know

Will Millar
By Will Millar
2 minutes ago

Forwards Festival is back after its successful debut last year, which saw thousands of revellers flock to The Downs in Bristol. The two-day festival boats an eye-catching bill including Aphex Twin, Erykah Badu, Bonobo and more.

Aiming to kickstart a new breed of city festivals, Forwards presents multiple platforms for entertainment and discussion alongside an epic music lineup , which draws the biggest names in international music to the South West. if you are thinking of attending Forwards Festival 2023, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Forwards Festival 2023?

Forwards Festival is scheduled to take place on Friday 1 & Saturday 2 September 2023.

What is the line-up for Forwards Festival 2023?

Friday

  • Erykah Badu 
  • Bonobo 
  • RAYE
  • Confidence Man
  • Ezra Collective
  • Gabriels
  • Olivia Dean
  • Biig Piig
  • Wesley Joseph 
  • Goldie 
  • Prima Queen
  • Grove
  • Jim
  • Marla Kether

Saturday

  • Aphex Twin
  • Primal Scream
  • Arlo Parks
  • Leftfield 
  • Amyl and the Sniffers 
  • Viagra Boys 
  • Jockstrap
  • Obongjayar
  • Katy J Pearson 
  • Yazmin Lacey 
  • Scalping
  • Saloon Dion
  • Intoku

How to get to Forwards Festival 2023 in Bristol?

Coach

Anyone travelling into Bristol for Forwards Festival 2023 can choose from 16 pick-up points and get dropped in the official coach park at the event. Day return coach services are operating on both Friday and Saturday.

The pick-up points include Bath; Birmingham; Cardiff; Cheltenham; Chippenham; Clevedon; Exeter; Gloucester; London (Victoria) Plymouth; Salisbury; Southampton; Stroud; Swindon; Trowbridge, and Weston Super Mare.

Find out more information by visiting the Big Green Coach website.

Shuttle bus

Forwards Festival will be running a shuttle bus to and from the festival. The pick up points are Temple Meads train station and Bristol City Centre.

Car

Unfortunately, there is no general public parking on the site. Festivalgoers are encouraged to come to the festival on foot, by bike or public transport.

​There is an allocated drop off/pick up point a few minutes walk from the festival site for taxis.

How to get tickets for Forwards Festival 2023

General sale tickets are still available to purchase via the See Tickets website. Festivalgoers can buy Friday and Saturday day tickets or opt to purchase a pass for both days.

