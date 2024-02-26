Godiva Festival 2024: Lineup of acts, ticket prices and Early Bird details

The line-up for this year’s Godiva Festival has been announced with Richard Ashcroft, Paloma Faith and Beverley Knight topping the bill. The West-Midlands festival takes place in Coventry from July 5 - 7 as it celebrates its 25th event.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Events at Coventry City Council, Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, said: “We are delighted to be revealing our line-up for our 25th Godiva Festival.

“This year’s line-up sees international superstars taking to our stages at the War Memorial Park in Coventry alongside some of the city’s up and coming finest musical talent."

Godiva festival first appeared as a day-long event in 1997 and became a three-day event the following year in 1998. The theme for this year's Godiva Festival is Worldwide Welcome.

So which other acts are on the lineup for Godiva 2024 and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Godiva Festival 2024 lineup

The Friday night headline slot at the Main Stage will be taken by former frontman of The Verve Richard Ashcroft and support will come from Coventry indie rock group The Primitives. DJ Holy Goof appears on the Next Stage on Friday with support coming from Georgie Riot and Toddlah, both of whom have impressed at Godiva before.

Brit-Award-nominated singer Paloma Faith will top the bill on Saturday night (6 July) with Sam Ryder also starring on the main stage. Fans can also look forward to seeing Solihull’s Lady Leshurr, The Go Team, and Kawala on Saturday night.

Sunday's headline spot is reserved for West Midlands icon, Beverley Knight MBE. Joining the legendary soul singer are well-known Coventry acts such as Rhoda Dakar, Sisters in Dub and Ruder Than U.

When do Early Bird tickets go on sale?

Early Bird tickets will be available to purchase from Friday, March 1 via the official festival website. Standard day tickets at the Early Bird price start at £7.50 whilst family day tickets start at £22.50.

Standard weekend tickets at the Early Bird price can be purchased for £26 and the cost of a family weekend ticket starts at £79. Super Concession prices are available for Go CV+ members.

Similar to last year, Early Bird tickets are limited with only 20,000 available for purchase.

Godiva Festival 2024 ticket prices

The popular event has a range of tickets available for festivalgoers including weekend passes and premium tickets. Additionally, fans can get their hands on day passes.