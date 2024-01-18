MOBO Awards 2024: Entire list of hosts, performances and nominations - what does MOBO stands for?
The 2024 MOBO Awards is taking place in Sheffield for the first time on February 7, here's everything you need to know
The 2024 MOBO Awards is just around the corner and the hosts and live performers have finally been revealed. Taking place for the first time in Sheffield, the award show will mark its 26th anniversary in a celebration of excellence for black music in the UK.
This year’s ceremony is set to be held live from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on February 7. Stormzy and Little Simz hold the most nominations with four each, followed by Central Cee, Pinkpantheress, J Hus & RAYE with three.
So as we gear up to the much-anticipated ceremony, fans may want to know who's in the running to win a prize, who will be performing on the night and who is hosting the event. Here's everything you need to know about the MOBO Awards 2024.
Who is hosting the MOBO Awards 2024?
The event will also be hosted by Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and Love Island finalist, Indiyah Polack. Speaking on hosting the ceremony, Babatúndé said: "This is just massive and I am so honoured. The MOBO Awards are something you grow up watching and now to be able to say I’m a part of it… it’s an amazing feeling. Indiyah and I are gonna bring some VIBES!"
Indiyah added: "Having watched the MOBO Awards since I was young, then getting to present an award last year, to now hosting the show with Babatúndé… this is like the hugest job ever, and I’m excited! There are so many artists I listen to that have been nominated as well, so it’s going to be a real ‘pinch me’ moment on the night."
Who is performing at the MOBO Awards 2024?
DJ Spoony, Byron Messia and MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Soul II Soul will all take to the stage at the MOBO Awards ceremony. More live acts are to be announced soon.
Who is nominated at the MOBO Awards 2024?
Best Male Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- D-block Europe
- J Hus
- Nines
- Stormzy
Best Female Act
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- Pinkpantheress
- Raye
Album Of The Year
- Ezra Collective - 'Where I'm Meant To Be'
- J Hus - 'Beautiful And Brutal Yard'
- Little Simz - 'No Thank You'
- Potter Payper - 'Real Back In Style'
- Raye - 'My 21st Century Blues'
- Stormzy - 'This Is What I Mean'
Song Of The Year
- Central Cee & Dave - Sprinter
- J Hus Feat. Drake - Who Told You
- Jorja Smith - Little Things
- Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice - Boys A Liar Pt.2
- Raye & 070 Shake - Escapism
- Stormzy - Hide & Seek
Best Newcomer
- Ama Lou
- Antslive
- Debbie
- Jayo
- Nippa
- No Guidnce
- Rimzee
- Strandz
- Tamera
- Tunde
Video Of The Year
- Antslive - Number One Candidate (Directed By Tom Emmerson)
- Enny - No More Naija Men (Directed By Otis Dominique)
- Jords - Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay feat Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium (Directed By Renee Maria Osubu)
- Little Simz - Gorilla (Directed By Dave Meyers)
- Stormzy - Mel Made Me Do It (Directed By Klvdr)
- Tion Wayne - Healing (Directed By Wowa)
Best R&B/Soul Act
- Bellah
- Jaz Karis
- Mahalia
- Ragz Originale
- Sampha
- Sault
Best Hip Hop Act
- Avelino
- Clavish
- Digga D
- Enny
- Fredo
- Giggs
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Nines
- Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
- Bugzy Malone
- Duppy
- Flowdan
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Novelist
- P Money
Best Drill Act
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- K-trap
- Kwengface
- M24
- Russ Millions
- Teezandos
- Unknown T
Best International Act (US)
- Doja Cat
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Travis Scott
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexyy Red
- SZA
- Victoria Monet
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
- Adjani Salmon As Kwabena - Dreaming Whilst Black
- Damson Idris As Franklin Saint - Snowfall
- Déja J. Bowens As Vita - Champion
- Idris Elba As Sam - Hijack
- India Amarteifio As Queen Charlotte - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- John Boyega As Fontaine - They Cloned Tyrone
- Lashana Lynch As Izogie - The Woman King
- Letitia Wright As Shuri - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Malcolm Kamulete As Bosco - Champion
- Vivian Oparah As Yas - Rye Lane
Best Media Personality
- Alison Hammond
- Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Maya Jama
- Pressed Podcast
- Remi Burgz
- Shxtsngigs
- Specs Gonzalez
- Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act
- Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Davido (Nigeria)
- Libianca (Cameroon)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Byron Messia
- Destra
- Kabaka Pyramid
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Valiant
Best Jazz Act
- Blue Lab Beats (UK)
- Cktrl (UK)
- Ezra Collective (UK)
- Masego (US)
- Reuben James (UK)
- Yazmin Lacey (UK)
Best Alternative Music Act
- Alt Blk Era
- Arlo Parks
- Deijuvhs
- Kid Bookie
- Skindred
- Young Fathers
Best Electronic/dance Act
- Aluna
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha
Best Producer Supported
- Inflo
- Kyle Evans
- M1onthebeat
- P2J
- Steel Banglez
- TSB
Best Gospel Act Supported
- Calledout Music (UK)
- Guvna B (UK)
- Limoblaze (Nigeria)
- Tofunmi Adorna (UK)
- Triple O (UK)
What does MOBO stand for?
MOBO stands for Music of Black Origin, the awards have been running for 25 years and celebrate genres such as Hip Hop, Grime, RnB, Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, and African music talent.
