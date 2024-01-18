The 2024 MOBO Awards is taking place in Sheffield for the first time on February 7, here's everything you need to know

The 2024 MOBO Awards is just around the corner and the hosts and live performers have finally been revealed. Taking place for the first time in Sheffield, the award show will mark its 26th anniversary in a celebration of excellence for black music in the UK.

This year’s ceremony is set to be held live from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on February 7. Stormzy and Little Simz hold the most nominations with four each, followed by Central Cee, Pinkpantheress, J Hus & RAYE with three.

So as we gear up to the much-anticipated ceremony, fans may want to know who's in the running to win a prize, who will be performing on the night and who is hosting the event. Here's everything you need to know about the MOBO Awards 2024.

Who is hosting the MOBO Awards 2024?

The event will also be hosted by Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and Love Island finalist, Indiyah Polack. Speaking on hosting the ceremony, Babatúndé said: "This is just massive and I am so honoured. The MOBO Awards are something you grow up watching and now to be able to say I’m a part of it… it’s an amazing feeling. Indiyah and I are gonna bring some VIBES!"

Indiyah added: "Having watched the MOBO Awards since I was young, then getting to present an award last year, to now hosting the show with Babatúndé… this is like the hugest job ever, and I’m excited! There are so many artists I listen to that have been nominated as well, so it’s going to be a real ‘pinch me’ moment on the night."

Who is performing at the MOBO Awards 2024?

DJ Spoony, Byron Messia and MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Soul II Soul will all take to the stage at the MOBO Awards ceremony. More live acts are to be announced soon.

Who is nominated at the MOBO Awards 2024?

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

Best Female Act

Flo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

Pinkpantheress

Raye

Album Of The Year

Ezra Collective - 'Where I'm Meant To Be'

J Hus - 'Beautiful And Brutal Yard'

Little Simz - 'No Thank You'

Potter Payper - 'Real Back In Style'

Raye - 'My 21st Century Blues'

Stormzy - 'This Is What I Mean'

Song Of The Year

Central Cee & Dave - Sprinter

J Hus Feat. Drake - Who Told You

Jorja Smith - Little Things

Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice - Boys A Liar Pt.2

Raye & 070 Shake - Escapism

Stormzy - Hide & Seek

Best Newcomer

Ama Lou

Antslive

Debbie

Jayo

Nippa

No Guidnce

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde

Video Of The Year

Antslive - Number One Candidate (Directed By Tom Emmerson)

Enny - No More Naija Men (Directed By Otis Dominique)

Jords - Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay feat Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium (Directed By Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz - Gorilla (Directed By Dave Meyers)

Stormzy - Mel Made Me Do It (Directed By Klvdr)

Tion Wayne - Healing (Directed By Wowa)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault

Best Hip Hop Act

Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

Enny

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper

Best Grime Act

Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money

Best Drill Act

Central Cee

Headie One

K-trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Teezandos

Unknown T

Best International Act (US)

Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

SZA

Victoria Monet

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Adjani Salmon As Kwabena - Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris As Franklin Saint - Snowfall

Déja J. Bowens As Vita - Champion

Idris Elba As Sam - Hijack

India Amarteifio As Queen Charlotte - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega As Fontaine - They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch As Izogie - The Woman King

Letitia Wright As Shuri - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Malcolm Kamulete As Bosco - Champion

Vivian Oparah As Yas - Rye Lane

Best Media Personality

Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed Podcast

Remi Burgz

Shxtsngigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant

Best Jazz Act

Blue Lab Beats (UK)

Cktrl (UK)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Masego (US)

Reuben James (UK)

Yazmin Lacey (UK)

Best Alternative Music Act

Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers

Best Electronic/dance Act

Aluna

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best Producer Supported

Inflo

Kyle Evans

M1onthebeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB

Best Gospel Act Supported

Calledout Music (UK)

Guvna B (UK)

Limoblaze (Nigeria)

Tofunmi Adorna (UK)

Triple O (UK)

What does MOBO stand for?