Fairground Attraction reunite after 35 years and announce UK tour
Beloved 80s band Fairground Attraction is making a return to the stage after a 35-year hiatus. Led by singer-songwriter Eddi Reader, the band's four original members have reunited and will embark on a UK tour later this year.
The band - which also consists of Mark Nevin, Simon Edwards and Roy Dodds - have announced a forthcoming studio album, set to debut later this year. Giving fans a taste of what's to come, they've released a lead single from the LP, "What’s Wrong With The World".
The last single released by the band before their split was 1990s 'Walking After Midnight' taken from their second studio album, Ay Fond Kiss.
Speaking of the reunion, Mark Nevin said: “I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to be back together. We had all given up hope that it would ever happen. It is spooky, as though we are ghosts, who have come back to life, but something happens between us when we play together.”
So where are Fairground Attraction set to perform in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.
Fairground Attraction UK tour dates 2024
Fairground Attraction are hitting the road for their first tour in over three decades. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- September 28 - Wolverhampton, University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall
- September 29 - Manchester, Opera House Manchester
- October 1 - York, Barbican
- October 3 - Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre For Music
- October 4 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- October 5 - London, Royal Festival Hall
- October 7 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- October 8 - Brighton, Dome
- October 10 - Oxford, New Theatre
- October 11 - Bristol, Beacon
- October 14 - Perth, Concert Hall
- October 16 - Aberdeen, Music Hall
- October 17 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- October 18 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
