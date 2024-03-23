Fairground Attraction reunite after 35 years and announce UK tour

Beloved 80s band Fairground Attraction is making a return to the stage after a 35-year hiatus. Led by singer-songwriter Eddi Reader, the band's four original members have reunited and will embark on a UK tour later this year.

The band - which also consists of Mark Nevin, Simon Edwards and Roy Dodds - have announced a forthcoming studio album, set to debut later this year. Giving fans a taste of what's to come, they've released a lead single from the LP, "What’s Wrong With The World".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last single released by the band before their split was 1990s 'Walking After Midnight' taken from their second studio album, Ay Fond Kiss.

Speaking of the reunion, Mark Nevin said: “I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to be back together. We had all given up hope that it would ever happen. It is spooky, as though we are ghosts, who have come back to life, but something happens between us when we play together.”

So where are Fairground Attraction set to perform in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

Fairground Attraction UK tour dates 2024

Fairground Attraction are hitting the road for their first tour in over three decades. Here's the full list of tour dates:

September 28 - Wolverhampton, University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall

September 29 - Manchester, Opera House Manchester

October 1 - York, Barbican

October 3 - Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre For Music

October 4 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

October 5 - London, Royal Festival Hall

October 7 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange