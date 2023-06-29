In 1989, Billy Joel released his hit song We Didn’t Start the Fire, which referenced 118 significant cultural, political, scientific and sporting events that occurred between 1949 (the year Joel was born) and 1989, mostly in chronological order.
Now, 34 years later, pop-punk band Fall Out Boy have taken it upon themselves to release an updated version of the Grammy Award winning song.
In a statement shared on the Fall Out Boy Twitter account, bassist Pete Wentz wrote: “I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events - some that disappeared into the sands of time - others that changed the world forever.
“So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years - we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…”
Here’s everything you need to know.
The lyrics
Per Genius, the lyrics to the Fall Out Boy version of We Didn’t Start the Fire goes as follows:
[Verse 1]
Captain Planet, Arab Spring
L.A. riots, Rodney King
Deep fakes, earthquakes
Iceland volcano
Oklahoma City bomb
Kurt Cobain, Pokémon
Tiger Woods, MySpace
Monsanto, GMOs
Harry Potter, Twilight
Michael Jackson dies
Nuclear accident, Fukushima, Japan
Crimean peninsula
Cambridge Analytica
Kim Jong Un
Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man
[Chorus]
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No, we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it
[Verse 2]
More war in Afghanistan
Cubs go all the way again
Obama, Spielberg
Explosion Lebanon
Unabomber, Bobbitt, John
Bombing Boston marathon
Balloon Boy, War on Terror
QAnon
Trump gets impeached twice
Polar bears got no ice
Fyre Fest, Black Parade
Michael Phelps, Y2K
Boris Johnson, Brexit
Kanye West and Taylor Swift
Stranger Things, Tiger King
Ever Given Suez
[Chorus]
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No, we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it
[Verse 3]
Sandy Hook, Columbine
Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice
ISIS, LeBron James
Shinzo Abe blown away
Meghan Markle, George Floyd
Burj Khalifa, Metroid
Fermi paradox
Venus and Serena
Michael Jordan 23
YouTube killed MTV
Spongebob
Golden State Killer got caught
Michael Jordan 45
Woodstock ‘99
Keaton Batman, Bush v Gore
I can’t take it anymore
[Chorus]
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No, we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it
[Verse 4]
Elon Musk, Kaepernick
Texas failed electric grid
Jeff Bezos, climate change
White rhino goes extinct
Great Pacific garbage patch
Tom DeLonge and aliens
Mars rover, Avatar
Self-driving electric cars
S-S-R-Is
Prince and the Queen die
World Trade, second plane
What else do I have to say?
[Chorus]
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
But when we are gone
It will still go on, and on, and on
And on, and on, and on, and on, and on
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
What has the reaction been like?
Reaction to the song online has been mixed, with responses ranging from simply calling the updated lyrics bad to some actively describing portions of the song offensive.
One person tweeted: “Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" does not have bad lyrics. No no no. The choice of words and sequencing therein far transcends that very limiting concept. This might, in fact, be the very worst combination of words in the history of human language.”
Including a screenshot of some of the lyrics, another wrote: “I don't think I was actually prepared for how misguided and offensive the Fall Out Boy "We Didn't Start The Fire" lyrics actually are. I did not make these up; this is real.”
“I think Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” is one of the most embarrassing things we’ve gotten the chance to witness in a long time. I also would’ve paid so much to get to be in the studio and watch while they recorded that s**t. I would’ve had the time of my f**king life,” another tweeted.
One person wrote: “One of the things that makes billy joel’s we didn’t start the fire a great song is that the events and people referenced are in chronological order. this is just a bunch of words slapped together by a terrible songwriter.”