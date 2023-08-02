Telling news your way
Will Millar
By Will Millar
4 minutes ago

Finneas has announced his first ever UK headline show, taking place at the iconic Electric Ballroom in Camden. The multi-award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer has received 14 nominations at the Grammy Awards and is the brother to international star, Billie Eilish.

Finneas has had a busy few years, embarking on headline tours and playing festival’s across the world. But his show at London’s Electric Ballroom will be the first time he’s stepped foot on UK shores. Here’s everything fans of Finneas need to know about his UK show.

When and where is Finneas playing in UK?

Finneas will perform at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 30 August 2023.

How to  get tickets for Finneas UK show

General sale tickets for the special show will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday, August 4 via the DICE website.

