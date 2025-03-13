For a while it felt like they were never out of the charts - and memories of those times almost 40 years ago have come flooding back with the sad news of the death of one of the five siblings, Stedman, aged 60.

The other members were Denise, Lorraine, Delroy and Doris. The band was formed by their father Buster, who was a former musician himself, a guitarist who toured with Otis Redding, Jimmy Cliff, Wilson Pickett and Desmond Dekker. He died in 2012 aged 71.

Here’s a quick guide to what happened to the rest of the band, which continued and became a three piece of Stedman, Denise and Lorraine in 2002. They then played at 1980s revival gigs as a four-piece, with all the original members except Lorraine.

Lorraine gave an interview to the Mirror in 2018 in which she revealed that the siblings had fallen out. “I haven’t spoken to Denise in three years. We don’t get on. She is very much a diva. I haven’t spoken to her since my dad died. Life is too short to be around people who you don’t like and who don’t like you. Denise is my sister and I love her, but I don’t like her very much.”

Lorraine had a short-lived relationship with film superstar Eddie Murphy in the 1980s, who proposed within five days of meeting her. Since then she has worked as a receptionist, in a call centre, in a clothes shop and as a PA, and became happily married - not to a Hollywood icon.

Denise appeared on The Voice in 2012. She resurrected the Five Star name and toured on her own with four backing singers, a move which caused some friction with the rest of the family. She has continued to work as a solo artist and has appeared in stage shows and pantomimes. She has sat as a member of the UK Eurovision Song Contest jury.

After moving to California in the early 1990s, she married and became Denise Saneinia, a name she kept after her divorce for songwriting credits.

Delroy went into music production.

Doris is a choreographer, dancer and voiceover artist

Five Star’s biggest hits and their UK chart position: System Addict (3); Can’t Wait Another Minute (7); Fine the Time (7); Rain or Shine (2); Stay Out of My Life (9); The Slightest Touch (4). The 1986 album Silk & Steel went to number one.

1 . Glamour The Pearson siblings, known collectively as 5 Star in 1986 | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Share

2 . BPI award winners From left, Stedman, Denise, Lorraine, Doris and Delroy Pearson | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Share

3 . In 1986 Five Star in 1986 | Tim Roney/Getty Images Photo: Tim Roney/Getty Images Share

4 . Working out 5 Star in 1985 | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Share