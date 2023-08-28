Florence + The Machine lead singer, Florence Welch has revealed she had undergone a life-saving emergency surgery, which forced the cancellation of some of her shows.

Florence Welch, the lead singer of Florence + the Machine, has revealed she went life-saving emergency surgery which forced her to cancel some of her shows. The singer-songwriter, known for hits including Shake It Out and Dog Days Are Over, faced health challenges so severe that they affected her tour schedule.

In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old musician explained: "I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life."

She went on to express her determination to return for the remaining Dance Fever tour dates in Lisbon and Malaga, despite some adjustments. The Dance Fever tour, scheduled for September, holds special significance for Welch, who reflected on the symbolism and strength derived from her creative endeavours.

She said: "Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is a way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much-needed strength and catharsis right now."

This health setback follows a previous incident in November 2022 when Florence + the Machine postponed the remainder of their UK tour due to Welch’s discovery of a broken foot. In an earlier Instagram post, she conveyed her regret about the postponement, citing her commitment to her audience but acknowledging the necessity of prioritising her wellbeing.

She said: "It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

Her post has since received well wishes from her fans, telling her to focus on her health. One said: “I love your dedication to your craft but you didn’t have to take dance yourself to death literal.”