Flu-stricken Rod Stewart cancels Las Vegas gig on doctor's orders - as Glastonbury date edges closer
Rod Stewart has had to postpone a gig due to take place tonight (Thursday)at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, after being told he must rest to get over a bout of flu.
He also had to cancel a concert as part of his residency on Monday, which was pushed back to Tuesday, June 10. There is no new date for the Thursday gig, but the Maggie May rocker will have to be careful about a backlog of dates as he is due to play the Legends slot at Glastonbury on the last weekend of June.
He wrote on Instagram: “My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding.”
The 80-year-old former Faces singer is on a huge One Last Time world tour, and while he says he will not take part in any more “large-scale” tours after this one, he has not announced any plans to retire.
He confirmed last month that he would be reuniting with former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood at Glastonbury.
