Flu-stricken Rod Stewart cancels Las Vegas gig on doctor's orders - as Glastonbury date edges closer

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

A rock megastar has had to cancel another concert on doctors’ orders.

Rod Stewart has had to postpone a gig due to take place tonight (Thursday)at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, after being told he must rest to get over a bout of flu.

He also had to cancel a concert as part of his residency on Monday, which was pushed back to Tuesday, June 10. There is no new date for the Thursday gig, but the Maggie May rocker will have to be careful about a backlog of dates as he is due to play the Legends slot at Glastonbury on the last weekend of June.

Rod Stewart will play the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury 2025.
Rod Stewart will play the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury 2025. | Getty Images

He wrote on Instagram: “My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding.”

The 80-year-old former Faces singer is on a huge One Last Time world tour, and while he says he will not take part in any more “large-scale” tours after this one, he has not announced any plans to retire.

He confirmed last month that he would be reuniting with former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood at Glastonbury.

