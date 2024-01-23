German music producer Frank Farian has died aged 82

Frank Farian, a music producer best known for discovering pop duo Milli Vanilli, has died aged 82, according to his family. The German musician passed away peacefully at his home in Miami, Florida.

The family released the statement via Farian's agency on Tuesday (January 23). The 82-year-old rose to fame as the producer behind disco group Boney M's biggest hits including "Daddy Cool," and "Rasputin".

After working with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Meat Loaf, Farian founded German pop duo Milli Vanilli. In 1990, the group were embroiled in a lip-syncing controversy when it was revealed the two performers did not sing themselves.

The scandal led to the duo's Grammy Award for Best New Artist being revoked.

The unfortunate news comes after Farian revealed he had undergone surgery to insert a 'pig heart valve' into his chest. In an interview with Bild, Farian said he required the procedure due to his own valve shrinking with age.