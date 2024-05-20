Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 1960s chart-topping singer who helped The Beatles on their way has died aged 86

Coventry-born Frank Ifield moved to Australia with his family when he was young, and when he returned he had four number one hits in the UK - I Remember You, Lovesick Blues, The Wayward Wind, and Confessin’ That I Love You - across 1962 and 1963, becoming a household name.

He was renowned for his falsetto and distinctive yodelling style of singing. His friend, music historian Glenn A. Baker announced he death died in his sleep on Saturday.

Baker posted: “I just took a call from David Ifield, telling me that his brother Frank Ifield peacefully passed on this Saturday night, at age 86. There is so much to be said about this remarkable man, who had four number ones in Britain, three of them before the Beatles (who he had briefly support him in concert).

“I Remember You became an indelible hit all around the world and a perfect signature song. It topped the UK charts for 7 weeks. This is not the time to say any more than my thoughts are with Frank's brothers and his wife Carole and to say how fortunate I was to see him earlier this year. I'm still gathering my thoughts.”

After Ifield moved to the UK, The Beatles opened for him in concert. And Ifield also performed in front of the late Queen in 1965 - at Royal Variety Show.