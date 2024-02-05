Gabrielle UK tickets 2025: Full information including tour dates, support acts & when tickets go on sale
Gabrielle is hitting the road in Spring 2025 for her biggest UK Arena Tour to date
Following on from her sell-out ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ tour last year, Gabrielle has confirmed an even bigger UK arena tour for 2025. The 'Dreams' singer is set to perform at some of the nation’s biggest arenas including The O2 in London and will be joined by a very special guest.
The news comes as her latest single ‘A Place In Your Heart’ is quickly becoming a favourite amongst fans. The new song is the title track from Gabrielle’s eagerly anticipated new album, which is due for release May 10.
Speaking on the tour announcement, Gabrielle said: "I had such a great time on the '30 Years of Dreaming' tour that I can't wait to do it all again on some even bigger stages including The O2.
"With some new songs mixed with the old favourites, I’m also very excited to have Tunde of Lighthouse Family joining me on the road. It’s going to be amazing, hope to see you there!"
But where is Gabrielle performing in the UK, who will be supporting the singer and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Gabrielle full UK tour 2025 dates
Gabrielle's upcoming UK tour will feature her first-ever show at London's O2 Arena. Here's the full list of dates for Gabrielle's 2025 UK tour:
- April 2 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- April 4 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- April 5 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- April 8 - Hull, Connexin Live
- April 9 - Sheffield, City Hall
- April 11 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- April 12 - Manchester, AO Arena
- April 15 - Brighton, Centre
- April 18 - London, The O2
- April 19 - Bournemouth, International Centre
How to get tickets for Gabrielle's UK tour 2025
Fans who pre-order the new album at Gabrielle's website from 9am Monday February 5 will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale. Tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 9 via Ticketmaster.
Gabrielle UK tour 2025 support acts
Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family will be joining Gabrielle on all dates. Fans should expect to hear Lighthouse Family favourites including Lifted, High and Ocean Drive, as well as Tunde’s new collection of 1970s songwriter era-inspired recordings.
