Gabrielle announces huge 2025 UK Arena Tour - dates, tickets & support acts

Following on from her sell-out ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ tour last year, Gabrielle has confirmed an even bigger UK arena tour for 2025. The 'Dreams' singer is set to perform at some of the nation’s biggest arenas including The O2 in London and will be joined by a very special guest.

The news comes as her latest single ‘A Place In Your Heart’ is quickly becoming a favourite amongst fans. The new song is the title track from Gabrielle’s eagerly anticipated new album, which is due for release May 10.

Speaking on the tour announcement, Gabrielle said: "I had such a great time on the '30 Years of Dreaming' tour that I can't wait to do it all again on some even bigger stages including The O2.

"With some new songs mixed with the old favourites, I’m also very excited to have Tunde of Lighthouse Family joining me on the road. It’s going to be amazing, hope to see you there!"

But where is Gabrielle performing in the UK, who will be supporting the singer and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Gabrielle full UK tour 2025 dates

Gabrielle's upcoming UK tour will feature her first-ever show at London's O2 Arena. Here's the full list of dates for Gabrielle's 2025 UK tour:

April 2 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

April 4 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

April 5 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

April 8 - Hull, Connexin Live

April 9 - Sheffield, City Hall

April 11 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

April 12 - Manchester, AO Arena

April 15 - Brighton, Centre

April 18 - London, The O2

April 19 - Bournemouth, International Centre

How to get tickets for Gabrielle's UK tour 2025

Fans who pre-order the new album at Gabrielle's website from 9am Monday February 5 will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale. Tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 9 via Ticketmaster.

Gabrielle UK tour 2025 support acts