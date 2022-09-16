The Country Legend is continuing his series of concerts in Dublin, Ireland

Garth Brooks is returning to the famous Croke Park tonight.

The Country legend will be performing five “sensational” nights at the iconic Dublin, Ireland, venue.

Brooks is the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history.

He also already performed three concerts at Croke Park to big acclaim from the crowds.

Brooks was due to play five times in Dublin in 2014 as part of his comeback tour, however the shows were cancelled after the city council only granted licenses for three of the shows.

The singer has finally returned to the Emerald Isle.

If you are going to the final two shows, here is all you need to know:

When is the next Garth Brooks concert at Croke Park?

The country singer will be performing at the famous Dublin venue on Friday (16 September) evening.

Brooks will play one more show at Croke Park on Saturday (17 September).

What time does the Garth Brooks concert start?

Croke Park will open at 5pm and the concert will start at 7.30pm.

Are there support acts?

Garth Brooks will be the only artist performing during the concert.

What time will Garth Brooks be on stage?

The country legend will come on stage at 7.30pm at Croke Park tonight and tomorrow.

When will the concert end?

There is a curfew of 10.30pm for the concerts at Croke Park.

Garth Brooks will finish before 10.30pm.

What is the potential setlist?

The most recent Garth Brooks concert at Croke Park was on 11 September.

Setlist.fm users confirmed the songs he performed.

The setlist was as follows:

All Day Long

Rodeo

Two of a Kind, Workin' on a Full House (Dennis Robbins cover)

The Beaches of Cheyenne

Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)

Two Piña Coladas

The River

We Shall Be Free

Fever (Aerosmith cover)

The Thunder Rolls

Unanswered Prayers

If Tomorrow Never Comes

Callin' Baton Rouge (The Oak Ridge Boys cover)

Ain't Goin' Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)

Shameless (Billy Joel cover)

Friends in Low Places (Dewayne Blackwell cover)

The Dance (Tony Arata cover)

Encore

What She’s Doing Now

Cold Shoulder

Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

Shallow(Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover) (with Trisha Yearwood)

Walkaway Joe (Trisha Yearwood cover) (performed by Trisha Yearwood… more )

Standing Outside the Fire

American Pie(Don McLean cover)

Can you still get tickets for Garth Brooks at Croke Park?

Ticketmaster.ie are the place to get tickets for the concerts in Dublin.

The website is showing low availability or limited availability for the last two Garth Brooks concerts at Croke Park.

If you want to go and see Garth Brooks on Friday (16 September), Ticketmaster.ie have restricted view tickets from €81.00 each.

For the final Garth Brooks concert at Croke Park on Saturday (17 September) Ticketmaster is showing no tickets are available.

What will the weather be like?

The Met Office has issued a forecast for Dublin, Ireland.

Forecasters are predicting:

Friday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy - highs 16C, lows 8C

Saturday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime - highs 16C, lows 10C