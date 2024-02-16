Gary Numan tour 2024: Full list of UK concert dates, tickets and pre-sale details
Gary Numan has confirmed a massive UK tour to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his albums 'Replicas' and 'The Pleasure Principle'. The synth-pop icon is set to perform at venues across the UK including Manchester, London, Birmingham and many more.
Numan released his debut solo album, 'The Pleasure Principle', in 1979 alongside 'Replicas' - his second studio album with new wave band Tubeway Army. To celebrate the milestone, Numan will be rocking out to fans up and down the country and performing smash hits from the seminal records.
The electronic musician will kick off the tour just weeks after he returns from a stint in North America. Numan is currently touring his latest studio album 'Intruder', which was released in 2021.
But where is he performing in the UK and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Gary Numan UK tour dates 2024
Gary Numan's upcoming UK tour will feature 11 shows and run from May 19 through June 1. Here's the full list of dates for his 2024 UK tour:
- May 19 - Norwich LCR
- May 20 - Sheffield Leadmill
- May 21 - Glasgow SWG
- May 23 - Newcastle NX
- May 24 - Manchester O2 Ritz
- May 25 - London Roundhouse
- May 27 - Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
- May 28 - Cardiff Tramshed
- May 30 - Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth
- May 31 - Birmingham O2 Institute
- Sat June 01 - Nottingham Rock City
Is there a pre-sale for Gary Numan's UK tour?
Yes, fans can sign up for early access to pre-sale tickets by registering at the Gigs and Tours website.
This pre-sale sign-up period closes on Tuesday February 20 at 5pm and pre-sale links will then be sent out at 6pm. Official pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, February 21 at 9am.
How to get Gary Numan UK tour tickets
Tickets go on general sale Friday, February 23 at 9am. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.
