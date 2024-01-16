Gaz Coombes tickets 2024: Full information including tour dates, support acts, when tickets go on sale & price
Gaz Coombes is set to embark on a massive UK tour in March 2024, here's everything you need to know including dates, support acts and how to get tickets
Gaz Coombes has confirmed a huge headline tour for Spring 2024. The Supergrass frontman's latest solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’ was released last year and debuted at No.6 in the UK Official Album Charts.
Coombes will start his solo UK tour at Southampton's Papillon on March 14, before visiting venues up and down the country including Exeter, Cambridge, Norwich and many more. The English musician will conclude the tour with a headline show at Manchester's Band On The Wall on March 24.
In April 2024, Coombes will tour the UK in support of Johnny Marr on dates beginning at Newcastle’s City Hall on April 2, including London’s Eventim Apollo on April 12, before closing at Nottingham’s Rock City on April 14.
But where else is Gaz Coombes performing in the UK, who will be supporting him and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024 dates
Gaz Coombes brings his solo headline UK tour to venues across the UK this Spring. Here's the full list of dates for Gaz Coombes' 2024 UK tour:
- March 14: Southampton, Papillon
- March 15: Exeter, Phoenix
- March 16: Cambridge, MASH
- March 17: St Albans, The Horn
- March 21: Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
- March 22: Wrexham, Rocking Chair
- March 23: Norwich Arts Centre
- March 24: Manchester, Band On The Wall
How to get tickets for Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024
General sale tickets for Gaz Coombes' UK tour will go live from 10am on Friday, January 19. All tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.
Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024 support acts
Gaz Coombes is yet to announce the support acts for his solo headline tour in 2024. However, he will be joining Johnny Marr on his upcoming tour as The Smiths star visits venues across the UK from April.
