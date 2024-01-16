Gaz Coombes is set to embark on a massive UK tour in March 2024, here's everything you need to know including dates, support acts and how to get tickets

Gaz Coombes has confirmed a huge headline tour for Spring 2024. The Supergrass frontman's latest solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’ was released last year and debuted at No.6 in the UK Official Album Charts.

Coombes will start his solo UK tour at Southampton's Papillon on March 14, before visiting venues up and down the country including Exeter, Cambridge, Norwich and many more. The English musician will conclude the tour with a headline show at Manchester's Band On The Wall on March 24.

In April 2024, Coombes will tour the UK in support of Johnny Marr on dates beginning at Newcastle’s City Hall on April 2, including London’s Eventim Apollo on April 12, before closing at Nottingham’s Rock City on April 14.

But where else is Gaz Coombes performing in the UK, who will be supporting him and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024 dates

Gaz Coombes brings his solo headline UK tour to venues across the UK this Spring. Here's the full list of dates for Gaz Coombes' 2024 UK tour:

March 14: Southampton, Papillon

March 15: Exeter, Phoenix

March 16: Cambridge, MASH

March 17: St Albans, The Horn

March 21: Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

March 22: Wrexham, Rocking Chair

March 23: Norwich Arts Centre

March 24: Manchester, Band On The Wall

How to get tickets for Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024

General sale tickets for Gaz Coombes' UK tour will go live from 10am on Friday, January 19. All tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Gaz Coombes UK tour 2024 support acts

