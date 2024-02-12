Avril Lavigne at Bedford Summer Sessions 2024: Full information including tickets, pre-sale & support acts

Avril Lavigne is the latest headline act confirmed for Bedford Summer Sessions this year. The 39-year-old pop sensation will join fellow artists such as Jess Glynne, Tom Jones and many more set to perform at Bedford Park in 2024.

Lavigne rose to fame in the '00s after releasing a slew of infectious pop-punk hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi'. Her latest studio album, 'Love Sux', was released in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from Bedford Summer Sessions, Lavigne already has a show at Cardiff Castle scheduled for July 2, just one day before she performs at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl for Sounds Of The City. So when is Avril Lavigne's headline show at Bedford Park, and how can fans get tickets?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Avril Lavigne at Bedford Summer Sessions 2024?

The Canadian pop-punk star will top the bill at Bedford Park on June 29, 2024.

Avril Lavigne at Bedford Summer Sessions 2024 tickets

General tickets will be available to the public from 9am on Friday (February 16). Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.

Is there a pre-sale for Avril Lavigne at Bedford Park?

Fortunately, fans will be able to get their hands on a range of tickets before they are released to the wider public. O2 customers will have first pick with Priority tickets on sale from Wednesday (February 14) at 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticketmaster and Live Nation are hosting a pre-sale from 9am on Thursday (February 15), allowing account holders 24 hours to grab tickets before general release. Alternatively, fans can register for Artist pre-sale now at the Cuffe & Taylor website.

Who are the support acts for Avril Lavigne at Bedford Park?

Supporting acts are still to be announced but other Bedford Summer Sessions headliners include Jess Glynne, Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics, James, and Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and Tom Jones.