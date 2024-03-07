Girl In Red UK tour 2024: List of concert dates, pre-sale details & when tickets go on sale

Girl In Red has delighted her UK fan base with a massive tour kicking off this Autumn. The ‘Doing It Again’ tour will see the Norwegian alt-pop superstar hit some of the UK’s most iconic venues including Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, Manchester’s O2 Apollo, and London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

The news comes in support of her forthcoming sophomore album 'I'm Doing It Again Baby!’ which will be released on April 12 via Columbia Records.

Girl In Red - real name Marie Ulven - is an alternative pop artist from Oslo. Ulven first gained recognition when she released her critically acclaimed debut album 'if i could make it go quiet' in 2021.

In 2023, Girl In Red was handpicked by Taylor Swift to open for her on her groundbreaking Eras Tour. Later that year, she hit the road for her own UK headline run, including a sold-out show at Hammersmith Apollo.

But where in the UK is Girl In Red performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Girl In Red tour dates UK

Girl In Red will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album with three massive UK shows. Here's the full list of tour dates:

August 29 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

September 1 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

September 3 London, OVO Arena Wembley

When do Girl In Red tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows go on general sale from Friday, March 15, at 10am (GMT) and can be purchased at the Live Nation website.

Is there a pre-sale for Girl In Red tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order 'I'm Doing It Again Baby!’ will gain access to the artist's pre-sale which starts Wednesday, March 13, at 10am (GMT). Visit Girl In Red's official website for more information.