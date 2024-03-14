Glastonbury 2024: SZA, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Shania Twain confirmed for 2024 festival - current line up
Glastonbury has announced its headliners for their 2024 event this morning, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA all confirmed to be performing at the world-famous event in Somerset this summer. They are joined by Shania Twain, who be performing in the "Legends" slot this year. The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this morning from Glastonbury's official X account.
It marks somewhat of an end to the speculation regarding the headline acts, however, no further artists have yet to be confirmed for the event, which once again sold out in under an hour upon general sale in November 2023. Last year's event was criticised for a lack of a female headliner, including Lana Del Rey to express her dismay at the situation, however with the inclusion of Grammy winner SZA, Dua Lipa and Shania Twain, organisers look to have addressed that criticism from the 2023 event.
The inclusion of SZA marks an incredible 12 months for the American singer; after the release of "S.O.S" in late 2022, SZA found herself a perennial feature on the Billboard Top 200, with the album earning Solána Imani Rowe three awards at the 2024 Grammys, and the album going to number 1 across a number of album charts in the world. Dua Lipa has also had a prolific twelve months; when she's not stunning audiences with her red carpet "outfits," she's been conquering the single charts. Her single, "Paint The Town Red," became an immediate success for the musician once again, including an iconic - if not "Satanic Panic" inducing - music video for the track.
For Coldplay, headlining Glastonbury 2024 has been 22 years in the making; it was in 2002 when the band last headlined the Pyramid Stage at the festival, around the same time that the group released their breakthrough album "A Rush of Blood to the Head," while Shania Twain's inclusion in the hallowed "legends" spot is perhaps one of the biggest performances of her career. The "Man, I Feel Like A Women" singer follows in the footsteps of previous "legends slot" performers such as Sir Elton John last year, who included Glastonbury as part of his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" world tour.
Full list of confirmed acts so far for Glastonbury 2024
- Dua Lipa
- Coldplay
- Sza
- Shania Twain
- Lcd Soundsystem
- Little Simz
- Cyndi Lauper
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Burna Boy
- Pj Harvey
- Janelle Monae
- Seventeen
- Paul Heaton
- Keane
- Paloma Faith
- Olivia Dean
- Ayra Starr
- Idles
- Disclosure
- The National
- The Streets
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Anne-Marie
- Avril Lavigne
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- Bloc Party
- Nothing But Thieves
- Confidence Man
- Headie One
- D-Block Europe
- Camila Cabello
- The Last Dinner Party
- Jungle
- Jessie Ware
- West Holts
- Justice Heilung
- Masegonia
- Archives
- Danny Brown
- Black Pumas
- Brittany Howard
- Sugababes
- Nitin Sawhney
- Jordan Rakei
- Noname
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Steel Pulse
- Squid
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Asha Puthli
- Woodsies
- Jamie Xx Gossip
- James Blake Sampha
- Sleaford Mods + Romy
- Declan Mckenna
- Yard Act
- Arlo Parks
- Alvvays
- Fat
- White Family
- Blondshell
- Kenya Grace
- Soccer Mommy
- Remi Wolf
- Mannequin Pussy
- Newdad
- High Vis
- Kneecap
- The Park
- Fontaines D.C.
- Peggy Gou
- London Grammar
- King Krule
- Orbital Ghetts
- Aurora
- The Breeders
- Mount Kimbie
- Dexys
- Lankum
- Baxter Dury
- This Is The Kit
- Arooj Aftab
- Mdou Moctar
- The Mary Wallopers
- Otoboke Beaver
- Barry Can't Swim
- Bar Italia
- And...
- Honey Dijon
- Dj Spen
- Eliza Rose
- Bonobo
- Skream & Benga
- Faithless
- Flowerovlove
Glastonbury 2024 is set to take place from June 26th 2024 until June 30 2024.
