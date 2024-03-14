SZA to play London's BST Hyde Park 2024 with Sampha & Snoh Aalegra - how to get tickets

Glastonbury has announced its headliners for their 2024 event this morning, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA all confirmed to be performing at the world-famous event in Somerset this summer. They are joined by Shania Twain, who be performing in the "Legends" slot this year. The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this morning from Glastonbury's official X account.

It marks somewhat of an end to the speculation regarding the headline acts, however, no further artists have yet to be confirmed for the event, which once again sold out in under an hour upon general sale in November 2023. Last year's event was criticised for a lack of a female headliner, including Lana Del Rey to express her dismay at the situation, however with the inclusion of Grammy winner SZA, Dua Lipa and Shania Twain, organisers look to have addressed that criticism from the 2023 event.

Shania Twain will be performing at Glastonbury in the "legends" slot this year (Credit: Getty)

The inclusion of SZA marks an incredible 12 months for the American singer; after the release of "S.O.S" in late 2022, SZA found herself a perennial feature on the Billboard Top 200, with the album earning Solána Imani Rowe three awards at the 2024 Grammys, and the album going to number 1 across a number of album charts in the world. Dua Lipa has also had a prolific twelve months; when she's not stunning audiences with her red carpet "outfits," she's been conquering the single charts. Her single, "Paint The Town Red," became an immediate success for the musician once again, including an iconic - if not "Satanic Panic" inducing - music video for the track.

For Coldplay, headlining Glastonbury 2024 has been 22 years in the making; it was in 2002 when the band last headlined the Pyramid Stage at the festival, around the same time that the group released their breakthrough album "A Rush of Blood to the Head," while Shania Twain's inclusion in the hallowed "legends" spot is perhaps one of the biggest performances of her career. The "Man, I Feel Like A Women" singer follows in the footsteps of previous "legends slot" performers such as Sir Elton John last year, who included Glastonbury as part of his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" world tour.

Full list of confirmed acts so far for Glastonbury 2024

Dua Lipa is one of the headliners confirmed for Glastonbury 2024 (Credit: Getty)

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

Sza

Shania Twain

Lcd Soundsystem

Little Simz

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Burna Boy

Pj Harvey

Janelle Monae

Seventeen

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Idles

Disclosure

The National

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

D-Block Europe

Camila Cabello

The Last Dinner Party

Jungle

Jessie Ware

West Holts

Justice Heilung

Masegonia

Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Asha Puthli

Woodsies

Jamie Xx Gossip

James Blake Sampha

Sleaford Mods + Romy

Declan Mckenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

Fat

White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

Newdad

High Vis

Kneecap

The Park

Fontaines D.C.

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimbie

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is The Kit

Arooj Aftab

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Wallopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can't Swim

Bar Italia

And...

Honey Dijon

Dj Spen

Eliza Rose

Bonobo

Skream & Benga

Faithless

Flowerovlove