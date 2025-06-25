Organiser Emily Eavis and her father, co-founder Sir Michael Eavis, could be seen counting down and cheering as the festival officially opened while a brass band played.

Campers arriving at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, can expect a mixed bag of sunshine and rain throughout the week, “with sunny spells and scattered showers expected throughout the day” on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

This year’s event will see headline performances from British rock/pop band The 1975, veteran singer Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

Emily Eavis, 45, told BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Nick Grimshaw that opening the gates is “one of my favourite moments of the whole weekend”.

She added: “So much goes into all those areas… all that planning, all that speculation, all the opinions, all the debate, all the outrage, all the love, all the feelings that just are generated every day, all the press, all the noise. To be able to actually look everyone in the eye on those gates and bring everyone in, and just think, actually, it’s all really just about this. It’s all about these people having the best time over the next five days.”

Performing in the coveted Sunday tea-time legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests. His performance is to come after the Maggie May singer postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

On Wednesday at 10pm the festival will open with a theatre and circus act set in the Pyramid Arena, which will showcase acrobatic and circus performances, culminating in a fireworks display.

