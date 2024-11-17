Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets for the 2025 Glastonbury music festival went on sale at 9am this morning (Sunday November 17) - and were all gone within minutes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music fans got up early this morning to join the (virtual) queue in the hope of securing themselves tickets for next year’s Glastonbury festival.

The tickets went on sale at 9am, but those who were hoping to attend had to be in an online queue before hand - and crucially have a valid pre-registation number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the popularity of the festival, which is held annually, it is no suprise that the organisers have now confirmed that the tickets all sold out within 40 minutes. In a post on X, Glastonbury Festival said: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now Sold Out. Thanks to everyone who bought one and sorry to those who missed out, on a morning when demand was much higher than supply.”

Tickets cost £373.50, including a £5 booking fee - an increase of £18.50 on 2024. But, the price hike didn’t stop the fans making the purchase. The world-famous event will be held from 25 to 29 June before taking a year off in 2026 to allow the ground at Worthy Farm in Somerset, where it is held, to recover.

But, will there be a chance to get your hands in Glastonbury tickets in future if you missed out? And, if you were among the lucky ones who got your hands on some, who’s in the lineup? Here’s what you need to know.

Will there be any more Glastonbury 2025 tickets available in resale?

It’s highly likely there will be. So, if you missed out, don’t despair. All the tickets which have been sold today must be fully paid for by the end of 7 April 2025. Any not paid for by then will be put up for resale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their message on X the festival organisers confirmed: “There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025."

The artists who will perform at Glastonbury 2025 are yet to be announced.