Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses join previously announced headliner Elton John

Glastonbury Festival has unveiled an all-male line-up of headliners for 2023.

The popular music event had previously announced that Elton John would close the Pyramid Stage on the final day, his last show in the UK. But it has now announced that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses will be the other headline acts.

Organisers have blamed the industry “pipeline” problem for the lack of female headliners at this year’s edition of the festival. The Worthy Farm event will run from Friday, 23 June to Sunday, 25 June this year.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage for the third time in their career, while Guns N’ Roses are making their debut at the Somerset festival. The first 55 acts performing at Glastonbury in 2023 have now been revealed alongside the headliners.

Who is headlining Glastonbury in 2023?

The festival will feature an all-white, all-male set of headliners this year. Elton John had previously been announced to be playing the festival in his final UK performance before he retires later in 2023.

Glastonbury’s headliners closing the Pyramid Stage each day will be:

Friday, 23 June - Arctic Monkeys

Saturday, 24 June - Guns N’ Roses

Sunday, 25 June - Elton John

Glastonbury 2023 headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Picture: Getty Images/ NationalWorld Graphics team

Why are there no female headliners in 2023?

The Guardian reports that co-organiser Emily Eavis blamed an industry “pipeline” problem for the lack of female headline acts at the festival in 2023. She claimed that Guns N’ Roses were booked as headliners after a female act dropped out, but she did not name who the artist was - only adding that they hoped the artist will headline the festival within the next five years.

Taylor Swift had been due to headline the festival in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. It had been anticipated that she could be one of the headliners in 2023, however her Eras tour is running throughout America during the summer.

Lizzo has joint headline billing but will open for Guns N’ Roses, Eavis added: “She could totally headline.” The organiser said that the Pyramid stage often sees bigger crowds in the afternoon than at night.

Who else is playing Glastonbury in 2023?

The line-up also includes Christine And The Queens, Fatboy Slim, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maneskin, Rudimental, Slowthai, Thundercat and Young Fathers. Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform during the tea time legends slot on Sunday afternoon, despite Roxy Music being heavily rumoured, the BBC said.

Lizzo is on the bill, while Blondie - whose drummer had previously confirmed they would be playing the festival - are also set to perform at Worthy Farm. Alt-J, Becky Hill, Carly Rae Jepson, Aitch and Manic Street Preachers are some of the other big names due to play Glastonbury this summer.

Can you watch Glastonbury at home?