Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glastonbury’s Friday night headliner has reportedly been chosen - with one of the UK’s biggest bands set to take to the stage at Worthy Farm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1975 are rumoured to have signed on the dotted line to perform in the headline slot on the famous Pyramid Stage when the world-famous festival begins on June 25, 2025. The indie rock outfit have become a staple of the genre, marking huge success with songs such as ‘Chocolate’, ‘About You’, and ‘Somebody Else’.

The 1975, made up of Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann and George Daniel, have played Glastonbury three times before, but have never headlined the festival. Healy has spoken previously about headline Glastonbury being an aim of the band, saying in 2013: “Headlining Glastonbury? Now we’ve started, you might as well reach for the sky and the mountain tops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Sun: “Matty and his bandmates are more than ready to play the Pyramid Stage and they are available. Festival organiser Emily Eavis has long wanted The 1975 on board, but they couldn’t make it work this year. They are being lined up for the ­Friday slot at the moment, and all the signs are really positive.”

Matty Healy of The 1975 previously aid headlining Glastonbury was an aim of the band. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Will Taylor Swift play Glastonbury?

With tickets for the Worthy Farm party selling out in minutes, anticipation is ripe to hear which acts Emily Eavis has booked for 2025. One of the names on fans’ lips is Taylor Swift, with the megastar set to draw her Eras Tour to a close next month.

Despite excitement building over whether or not the ‘Shake It Off’ singer will take to the Pyramid Stage, it is currently unknown whether she will be named as a headliner. Taylor, who had been scheduled to headline the 2020 festival before it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, could opt to take time off from touring following his lengthy and record-breaking Eras Tour.

However, could we see the world’s biggest popstar make her debut on the Glastonbury stage?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who else is rumoured to headline Glastonbury?

The bookies have complied a list of music acts who could take to the stage to fill the Saturday and Sunday evening slots alongside the 1975. Olivia Rodrigo is one of the favourites at 1/4, according to Oddschecker.

Dance act Fred Again and Sam Fender are also contenders to be named as headliners. Bands such as Green Day, who were just announced to headline Download Festival, and AC/DC have also been mentioned in the headliner conversation.

When will the Glastonbury line-up be announced?

While Eavis has remained tight-lipped about the line-up so far, ticketholder can possibly expect an announcement on headliners and acts next spring. Going by the pattern of the past two years, the first batch of acts set to play are normally announced around March.

A more full line-up is normally released in May, just over a month before the festival kicks off in late June.