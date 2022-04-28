The three day festival will feature performances from The Libertines, Tom Grennan and Bananarama

The main line-up of this year’s Godiva Festival has been revealed and tickets are now available to buy.

The popular music event is held each year in Coventry , and is named after the city’s famous former resident Lady Godiva.

It first began in 1997 as a one-day event but became a three-day day event in 1998.

This is everything you need to know about this year’s event, including who will be performing, when the festival takes place and how to get tickets.

Who is in the lineup?

The festival will run over three days, between 2 and 4 September, with the acts performing as follows:

Friday 2 September

Main stage

Headline: The Libertines

Idle Noise

Cov Kozaks

Godiva Calling winner

Saturday 3 September

Main stage

Tom Grennan

Katy B

A1 X J1

Gracey

Neville Staple - From The Specials

Dream Wife

Nadia Javed

Two Godiva Calling winners

Two acts to be announced

Second stage

Reflection presents 30 years of ‘Daylight Robbery’ (Gamma Funkula special headlined by LUUDE)

Georgie Riot

DJ EDU & Eugy

Three Godiva Calling winners

Three acts to be announced

Sunday 4 September

Main stage

Bananarama

The Feeling

The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

The Dirt Road Band

Sipho

Three acts to be announced

Second stage

Beardyman

A selections of performances from Coventry Schools

Two acts to be announced

More details about the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, and artists appearances may be subject to change.

Can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available to buy now via the Godiva Festival website .

Early bird tickets are on sale now, and will be available up until 30 June.

Early bird day tickets start at £4 and weekend passes start at £9.

Adult, child and concession tickets are available.

When and where is the festival?

The festival will take place over three days; Friday 2 September, Saturday 3 September and Sunday 4 September.

It will take place at Coventry’s War Memorial Park, Kenilworth Road.

Godiva Festival is presented by Coventry City Council, in association with Free Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.

Andy Williams, Director of Business, Investment and Culture at Coventry City Council said: “Godiva Festival has long had a reputation for mixing top name acts with some of this city’s finest talent and this year’s line-up is no different.

“From indie-rock and pop to ska and dance, there really is something for everyone here. It’s shaping up to be another fantastic festival.

“We are also very conscious of the challenging times financially that lots of people are facing at present, so I encourage everyone to get their tickets early to save money and avoid missing out.”

When will more information be available?

More information about this year’s festival is expected to be released in the coming weeks and months.