First look at Grammy Awards 2024 seating plan as Taylor Swift & Lana Del Ray share table

The 2024 GRAMMYs ceremony is just days away and we've finally got our first glimpse of where music's biggest stars will be seated. CBS and the Recording Academy have shared a short clip of the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards seating plan, with one celebrity pairing sending fans into a frenzy.

Every year the GRAMMY Awards seating chart sparks interest as people clammer to see where their favourite celebrities are placed and which artists will be bumping shoulders on the big night. As usual, the Recording Academy will reveal more images of the seating plan closer to the ceremony.

In a short teaser uploaded to Instagram on Friday (February 2), CBSTV and Recording Academy confirmed Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray will be sharing a table on Sunday night (February 4). The clip - which is captioned 'In our #GRAMMYs Era' - reveals a close-up of the pop star's name cards occupying two seats just a few tables away from the stage.

However, both artists are likely to spend less time seated and more time accepting awards. Taylor Swift has been nominated in six categories including an Album of the Year nod for Midnights.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Ray has five opportunities to take home her first ever GRAMMY award with her ninth studio album, 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', also nominated.

The announcement sent Swifties and Lana stans into a frenzy with fans taking to the comment section to react to the news. One user wrote: "TAYLOR AND LANA SITTING TOGETHER IM GONNA DYE", while another user wrote: "TAYLOR AND LANA NEXT TO EACH OTHER STOPPPP."

A third user suggested the move to pair the stars together will get more eyes on the ceremony. They said: "The ratings are gonna skyrocket now."

It is worth mentioning that the name cards simply suggest where the celebrities have been organised to sit during the broadcast but seating arrangements are always subject to change depending on attendance.

Last year, the GRAMMYs allocated Jay-Z and Beyonce their own table while Taylor Swift sat next to her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff. Still, there were a few surprises with LL Cool J situated next to Shania Twain and hip-hop heavyweight Black Thought paired up with country star Chris Stapleton.