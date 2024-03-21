Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greg Lee, co-lead vocalist of esteemed L.A. ska ensemble Hepcat, has sadly passed away at the age of 53, his partner confirmed. Lee died at his Paramount home in California as a result of a brain aneurysm followed by cardiac arrest, on March 17.

His partner Mandie Becker, paid tribute to the late singer in an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 20). “He has touched the lives and hearts of so many people all around the world through music and travel," she wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His songs with Hepcat helped so many of us in both joyous and even depressing times. He has inspired so many to create, dance, sing, and love. Myself included. His unique talents and presence will forever be unmatched."

Lee was scheduled to perform with Hepcat at the No Values festival in Southern California on June 8, but the band are yet to confirm if the show will go ahead.

As an original member of Hepcat since its formation in the late 1980s, Lee contributed significantly to the band's legacy spanning over three decades. With their distinctive blend of ska and reggae, Hepcat released six albums and garnered a devoted following.

Greg Narvas, the drummer for Hepcat, also paid tribute to his bandmate and highlighted Lee's infectious energy, describing him as a beacon of positivity onstage. He said: “I’ve learned a crucial lesson, as a performer, that whatever vibe the band exudes, the crowd absorbs — and exudes back as well. It’s a mutual, chemical reaction.

Greg Lee, co-lead vocalist of esteemed L.A. ska ensemble Hepcat, has sadly passed away at the age of 53

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lee made sure that no matter what, every single time, his vibe was 100% pure positivity — I mean like a huge freakin’ sunbeam that he broadcast from the stage, warming everyone in its path,” Narvas said.

“That’s what I’ll miss most. It really is like having a flame extinguished. Just like that. So it’s up to us to keep the fire burning — and we will.”

Beyond Hepcat, Lee's influence extended to various musical projects in Southern California, including performances with Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra and the Aggrolites. He will be remembered for influencing a generation of ska fans and championing local music.