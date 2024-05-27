Guilt Trip and As Everything Unfolds: bands reflect on successful yet muddy SlamDunk 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
SlamDunk 2024 saw dozens of bands take to the fields of Temple Newsam in Leeds for an action-packed day of music. The bill was topped with the last ever UK festival performance by You Me At Six who are set to call it a day in the industry next year.
With plenty of activity and sets taking place across the arena stages, there was lots of opportunity to catch up with some of the artists appearing on the day. For some, SlamDunk has been a regular festival spot over the years whilst for others, 204 was their debut year.
Members of Manchester band Guilt Trip and As Everything Unfolds, a rock outfit hailing from High Wycombe, gave their thoughts on SlamDunk 2024 and added an insight into the state of the UK music scene as another festival season gets underway.
As Everything Unfolds bassist George Hunt and synths programmer Jon Cassidy stopped by for a quick chat after their set on The Kerrang Stage, which was changed last minute following Bob Vylan needing to drop out.
George said: “It was great. It was almost a nightmare then we switched stages so it was great. We’ve had two incredibly different days. But it’s been brilliant, we’ve really loved it. The stage switch got announced on social media and I think we found out five minutes later. I think the festival found out about the change just before we did, and wanted to confirm everything before telling us. It was only about 20 minutes before we were due to go on.
“This is the first time we’ve done the same festival over two days, it just feels like we’ve played two different shows as they don’t look the same. We’ve played the same venue twice in a row, that was Rock City in Nottingham and it was amazing. SlamDunk was a bit different, also because we played two completely different stages but they were both great.
The subject of where is best to play came up, and Jon was pretty clear in his decision. He said: “Sorry England but you need to step your s*** up. Shows are way better everywhere else. People [In Europe] come for the opening bands.”
George added: “The catering is better for bands in Europe too. What I would say is that this is a government issue rather than a promoter one. In countries like Germany the government gives subsidies. Europe definitely seems to support artists and the whole live scene more, in the UK it's much more of a grind.”
Jay Valentine is frontman for hardcore Manchester band Guilt Trip. He reflected on an amazing set at SlamDunk and outlined what it’s been like for the band so far this year,
“The vibe was good, I think it’s always good at SlamDunk. It could have run a bit smoother in terms of getting our things in and set up, but that was the weather and not anyone’s fault. The set we played was amazing and that’s all I care about on a day like this.
“We’re in a purple patch right now. I think people really do want to see us. If it was raining, it cleared up for our set, maybe if it didn’t we’d have had less people. We’ve played in other festivals, including over in Europe, where it’s been sunny all day and when it comes to our set it p***** it down. We got lucky today.”
The hardcore scene is one that is thriving at the moment, and Jay has said a drop due to Covid is now a distant memory.
“When I first got involved [in the hardcore scene] it was booming. I think we had a lull before Covid and then we had Covid but recently it's been popping off for bands old and new. Shows are selling out everywhere, I think heavy music is in a really good place right now and it’s brilliant to see.
“Both festivals were really different. The pit down south for us was brilliant, not as good up here but we had a bigger crowd. To pick a favourite, I think it would come down to the weather. Yesterday was really sunny but I couldn’t choose between the crowds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.